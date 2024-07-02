Emma Raducanu 'wins ugly' in opening match at Wimbledon as she reveals she took inspiration from England in Euros

2 July 2024, 01:44

Emma Raducanu celebrates after she wins her first round match
Emma Raducanu celebrates after she wins her first round match. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she was inspired by England's performance in the Euros after an "ugly" win in her opening match at Wimbledon.

Raducanu beat world number 98 Renata Zarazua on Monday in a 7-6 (0) 6-3 victory on Centre Court.

It came after her scheduled opponent, 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, withdrew due to illness.

The match marked her first time back at the Championships since an injury forced her to take a step back.

Speaking in her on-court interview, Raducanu jokingly compared her win to England's scrappy win over Slovakia in Germany.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024
Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

"Like watching the football last night, winning ugly - it all counts," she said.

She added: "Last night, I had a feeling that they would still turn it around.

"The people I was watching with were like, 'I don't know'. It was getting to the 93rd minute. (I said), 'I have a feeling, I have a feeling'. Then Jude (Bellingham) hit that insane goal.

"When I'm watching, I'm listening to the commentary, I can almost picture it. It's just the way the story flips, depending on how the result is going.

"For sure, I sympathise with the players who are being told they need to play a lot better, need to play perfect. I think at the end of the day it's about getting over the line.

"Today I used it as motivation. It doesn't need to be beautiful, it doesn't need to be perfect. As long as you get through the opening rounds, you give yourself another chance to play better.

"For circumstances to align, as long as you're still in the tournament, you keep giving yourself that chance."

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point to reach match point against Renata Zarazua
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point to reach match point against Renata Zarazua. Picture: Alamy

Raducanu lost her break advantage in the first set and it could have gone either way until the tie-break, when she seized the initiative and did not look back.

The start of the second set was also tense, with her saving two break points in the third game, but she held her nerve and eventually clinched Britain's first win of the tournament.

Raducanu's return to Centre Court came two years on from her last appearance, following wrist and ankle surgeries.

On the change in schedule, she said: "It's really difficult. I think with the notice, it was only a few hours really. When you've prepped since the draw came out to play one person, then it's a complete different style of player, as well, you've worked on specific things.

"But I think it's all about just competing at the end of the day. When it's such short notice, you just have to keep your head together and just stay calm, try not to let the external circumstances throw you too much. I think I managed to deal with it really well today."

Raducanu is set to face Belgian Elise Mertens next on Wednesday.

