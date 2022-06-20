Emmanuel Macron loses majority after crushing blow in parliamentary elections

Emmanuel Macron lost his majority. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Emmanuel Macron has lost a majority in the French parliamentary elections - a heavy blow for the leader as the far-right and left-wing parties made big gains.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Final results showed that Mr Macron won 245 seats, which were much less than the 289 seats needed for a majority at the National Assembly.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the results were "unprecedented" with the move expected to make it more difficult for Mr Macron to push ahead with his pledges.

"As the central force in that new Assembly. we will work, as of tomorrow, to build an action-oriented majority," she said.

She added: "There’s no alternative but gathering to guarantee our country some stability and lead the necessary reforms."

A new coalition has now been formed, made up of the hard left, the socialists and the Greens. They became the main opposition with 131 seats.

National Rally registered a surge with 89 seats.

Read more: Kitesurfer killed as ‘mini tornado’ smashes him into seafront restaurant window in France

Read more: EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

Comme les millions de Françaises et de Français attendus dans les bureaux de vote aujourd’hui, j’ai voté. Merci à toutes celles et à tous ceux qui permettent au scrutin de se tenir : vous faites vivre notre démocratie. pic.twitter.com/vrV1sSNfQd — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 19, 2022

Leader Marine Le Pen - who was Mr Macron's main opposition in the presidential election - said : "The Macron adventure has reached its end.

She added that the group of National Rally lawmakers "will be by far the biggest of the history of our political family".

It comes after Mr Macron previously made a plea to voters, warning that an inconclusive election, or hung parliament, would put the nation in danger.

"In these troubled times, the choice you'll make this Sunday is more crucial than ever," he said on Tuesday, with the presidential plane waiting in the background ahead of a visit to French troops stationed near Ukraine.

"Nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world's disorder," he said.

Following Mr Macron's re-election in May, his centrist coalition has been aiming for a parliamentary majority that would enable the president to implement his campaign promises, which include tax cuts and raising France's retirement age from 62 to 65.