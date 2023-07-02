Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86 as family and soap pay tribute to 'kind and wonderful' actress

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86 as family and soap pay tribute to "kind and wonderful" actress. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Emmerdale actress Meg Johnson has died at the age of 86.

Johnson played much-loved character Pearl Ladderbanks in the long-running British soap since joining the cast in 2003.

A joint statement released by the family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates, and the ITV show, read: "It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

"Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye."

The family's statement added: “Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Taking to its official Twitter account, the soap added Ms Johnson "would be greatly missed by everyone who knew her".

She also starred as Eunice Gee in ITV soap Coronation Street during the early 1980s, briefly reprising the role in 1999.

Ms Johnson's co-star, actress Gemma Oaten, shared her own tribute on Twitter, writing: "Sending so much love to the @emmerdale family and family of the late and great Meg Johnson.

"A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days. I'm sure Shirley, Freddie, Richard and Co will take good care of her up there RIP lovely Meg x."

Loyal fans of the show took to social media to pay tribute to the actress, with one fan writing: "RIP Meg, she was a wonderful actress and was fabulous as Pearl. Always glamorous, and always had heart. Lovely lady, my thoughts are with her family."