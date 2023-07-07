Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Empire Cinemas has fallen into administration with six branches to close - with 150 people set to be made redundant.

The chain, which operates 14 branches has closed eight with immediate effect, leaving 150 workers to be made redundant by the cuts.

Administrators BDO told the press: "The well-publicised challenges for the leisure sector from the impact of COVID-19, rising inflation and the cost of living crisis have significantly affected the company's business."

The branches which are due to be permanently closed are:

Bishop's Stortford

Catterick Garrison

Sunderland

Swindon

Walthamstow

Wigan

Read More: Profits rocket for Everyman as Top Gun sequel brings people back to cinemas

Read More: Cineworld denies talks with Odeon owner over sale of its cinemas

The struggling chain will be hoping that they can bounce back after the hammer-blow. Picture: Alamy

Advance tickets bought for screening at these closed cinemas will be refunded, the administrators said.

Gift cards and guest passes will be accepted at the remaining branches, BDO also confirmed.

Changing viewing habits and the myriad crises in the sector have not just affected Empire.

Large chain Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the US last year after it was unable to service debts of nearly $5 billion.

The Empire group employs 437 staff in England and Scotland.

The branches which will stay open are: