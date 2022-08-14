End of Britain's bake off: Flash flood warnings in place as thunderstorms set to batter UK with torrential rain and hail

The Met Office have issued weather warnings for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Megan Hinton

The Met Office have issued weather warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain after the UK sweltered this weekend in in 33C heat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parts of the UK are bracing for three days of yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms sparking fears of flooding amid the drought.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 9am Sunday to 11.59pm Monday as the north experiences a sweep of heavy rain for the next two days.

The forecaster has warned of flash flooding and power cuts as showers beat down across the two regions.

The warning then spreads to England and Wales on Monday and Tuesday, with just the south west and south east of England facing a third day of yellow warnings on Wednesday until 11.59pm, as the rain eases off elsewhere.

The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.

Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours.

Read more: Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across Orkney



Today 1700 until 2200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jXLnORKOxL — Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the drastic change in weather is due to an alteration in the air pressure.

He said: "We've had a number of days now where we've had clear, strong, clear skies and strong sunshine which has heated up the ground.

"We've had high pressure dominating, now we're having low pressure dominate, so the air is becoming more unstable. As we've had some very high ground temperatures, it doesn't actually take too much for the air to become even more unstable and for thundery showers to develop quickly."

An official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG), which comprises representatives from the Government, water companies, the Environment Agency (EA) and others.

Read more: Dog show slammed for going ahead during 35C heatwave despite RSPCA health warning

Three water companies - Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water - have all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

Mr Stroud said that despite the forecast of intense showers over the next few days, it is unlikely to help the drought.

"It will help a little but to be honest really, it's almost the wrong sort of rain," he said.

"What we're likely to see is some heavy, intense downpours. With the ground baked so dry, it's very difficult for the ground to actually absorb the water very quickly.

"So what tends to happen in these circumstances is the water runs off and we can potentially get some surface run-off issues, so some flash floods."

Our weather and temperatures are set to change over the next few days, becoming cooler and more unsettled...



...here is why 👇 pic.twitter.com/PvYxyjQ0Mf — Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022

An amber weather warning for extreme heat is still in place until 11.59pm on Sunday for large parts of the south, east, west, midlands and north of England as temperatures are predicted to rise to 32C.

The Met Office has put the warning in place saying that people could experience "adverse health effects", such as sunburn or heat exhaustion, and delays to transport during the hot weather.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a teenage boy died on Saturday after getting into the sea at Skegness after temperatures reached more than 30C in some parts of England.

It came after a body was found in a Doncaster lake earlier that day following reports that a man in his 20s had got into difficulty in the water.