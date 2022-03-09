Explorer Ernest Shackleton's long lost ship Endurance found after over a century

9 March 2022, 09:06 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 09:12

By Daisy Stephens

The wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance has been found 107 years after it became trapped in sea ice and sank off the coast of Antarctica.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wooden ship had not been seen since it went down in the Weddell Sea in 1915.

In February the Endurance22 Expedition set off from Cape Town, South Africa, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest's death, on a mission to locate it.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 metres and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship's captain Frank Worsley.

Read more: Rocket debris set to crash into moon at 5,000mph 'within hours' and carve 60ft crater

The ship sank off the coast of Antarctica
The ship sank off the coast of Antarctica. Picture: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust
Endurance was extremely well preserved
Endurance was extremely well preserved. Picture: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

The expedition's director of exploration said footage of Endurance showed it to be intact and "by far the finest wooden shipwreck" he has seen.

"We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance," said Mensun Bound.

"It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation.

"You can even see 'Endurance' arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail.

"This is a milestone in polar history."

The team battled harsh conditions
The team battled harsh conditions. Picture: Esther Horvath / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

Dr John Shears, the expedition leader, said his team, which was accompanied by historian Dan Snow, had made "polar history" by completing what he called "the world's most challenging shipwreck search".

"In addition, we have undertaken important scientific research in a part of the world that directly affects the global climate and environment," he said.

"We have also conducted an unprecedented educational outreach programme, with live broadcasting from on board, allowing new generations from around the world to engage with Endurance22 and become inspired by the amazing stories of polar exploration, and what human beings can achieve and the obstacles they can overcome when they work together."

The wreck was found with the help of underwater search vehicles
The wreck was found with the help of underwater search vehicles. Picture: Esther Horvath / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

Sir Ernest and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica but Endurance did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

Historian and broadcaster Dan Snow said the wreck was in an "astonishing state of preservation".

He tweeted: "The wreck is coherent, in an astonishing state of preservation. The Antarctic seabed does not have any wood eating micro organisms, the water has the clarity of distilled water. We were able to film the wreck in super high definition. The results are magical #Endurance22."

He also said the discovery happened "100 years to the day since Shackleton was buried" and that the team were "happy and a little exhausted".

"Endurance has been found. Discovered at 3,000 metres on 5 March 2022, 100 years to the day since Shackleton was buried," he wrote.

The team were 'happy and exhausted' after the discovery
The team were 'happy and exhausted' after the discovery. Picture: Esther Horvath / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

"After weeks of searching Endurance was found within the search box conceived by Mensun Bound, only just over four miles south of the location at which its captain Frank Worsley calculated it had sunk. The entire team aboard #Endurance22 are happy and a little exhausted!"

He added: "Nothing was touched on the wreck. Nothing retrieved. It was surveyed using the latest tools and its position confirmed. It is protected by the Antarctic Treaty. Nor did we wish to tamper with it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Shapps: Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living

Tatyana, Alise and Nikita were killed during Russian shelling in Irpin

Pictured: Fleeing family killed by Russians after image that sickened the world

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

UK soldiers go AWOL to fight Putin’s forces in Ukraine

Liz Truss has announced a strengthening of the ban on Russian aircraft

Govt toughens ban on Russian aircraft to 'inflict more economic pain' on Putin

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have introduced a ban of Russian oil imports to sanction Putin's regime.

'A powerful signal to the whole world': Zelenskyy praises UK and US over Russian oil ban

The civil sex assault case against Prince Andrew has officially been closed.

Prince Andrew civil sex assault case closed after paying multi-million pound settlement

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats

'Europe has to be united': David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats

Ukraine is expected to be supplied with Polish MiG-29 fighter jets in its fight with Russia

Poland's offer of jets in plan to arm Ukraine with warplanes 'not tenable', Pentagon says

Jeremy Hunt hailed Zelenskyy on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Apex of history: Ukraine wouldn't be free without 'brave' Zelenskyy, says Jeremy Hunt

Coca-Cola and Starbucks have joined McDonald's in exiting Russia.

Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald's all suspend business in Russia

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the House of Commons.

Defiant Zelenskyy urges MPs to recognise Russia as a 'terrorist state' in historic address

Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, who was raped and killed in 2008 in London.

Woman arrested over 2008 murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen

Protests outside London's Russian embassy

Calls for London's Russian embassy street to be renamed 'Zelenskyy Avenue'

Russian and pro-Moscow forces have been seen using the Z marker

Russian 'Z' invasion symbol: What is it and why is it being used?

John Bercow has been called a "serial bully" after a parliamentary standards investigation

'Bullying' former speaker John Bercow banned from Parliament for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader says no fixed timeframe for mass testing as Covid deaths soar
Ukrainian servicemen in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues

Philippines Drugs

Philippine authorities seize largest drugs haul this year

A woman casts her vote

South Koreans vote for new president after tight and bitter election race
Snakes in bags

US border officers find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

A man stands on a pile of flood-damaged furniture outside his home in Lismore, Australia

Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

South Korean navy patrol ships

South Korea returns North Korean boat and crew members

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in the background in Mariupol, Ukraine

Air alert sounds in Kyiv as Russian shelling worsens across Ukraine
Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29’s fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16’s fighter jets

US rejects Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine

Russia Ukraine Warplanes Explainer

Pentagon says Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine ‘not tenable’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Tonight with Andrew Marr

'Keep calm and carry on': Andrew Marr asks if it is 'realistic' or 'piffle'
Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police