Energy firms' customer support ratings plunge as millions hit with soaring bills

8 April 2022, 00:33

Energy firms' customer support ratings are plummeting
Energy firms' customer support ratings are plummeting. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Householders are experiencing plummeting standards of customer service from their energy suppliers - including rising call waiting times - as their bills soar, according to Citizens Advice figures.

Customer service is at its worst since 2017, despite people facing up to bills increasing by almost £700 a year, the charity and energy watchdog Ofgem's latest ratings found.

The highest score out of five is just 3.85 - compared with 3.95 out of five in the previous quarter - June to September 2021 - and 4.40 between October and December 2020, with suppliers at the top of the table including M&S Energy, EDF Energy, Octopus Energy, Affect Energy and So Energy.

The worst-performing suppliers are Utilita, Boost Power, Ecotricity, Good Energy and Ovo.

The lowest score among these was 1.70 compared with 2.10 in the previous quarter - a 19% fall.

Rising call waiting times are driving the drop in service.

The average call wait time is now more than five minutes (340 seconds), compared with around four minutes (246 seconds) during the same period in the previous year.

Customers with the worst-performing suppliers face waiting times of around 15 minutes.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: "With millions of people struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living soars, it's more important than ever that people can turn to their energy company for support. The drop in customer service standards comes at the worst time possible.

"It's Ofgem's job to make sure companies are delivering a good service. But the current system isn't working.

"A consumer duty focused on making sure customers get good outcomes is what's needed. With bills expected to soar again come October, there's no time to waste."

A Good Energy spokesman said: "We are disappointed with our drop in the Citizens Advice customer service rankings. The last quarter of 2021 was a challenging one for our team and our resources as the energy crisis took hold and we saw many suppliers go bust.

"We are committed to excellent service and it's more important now than ever."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People are being told to measure their own waist-to-height ratio to tackle obesity

'Keep your waist size lower than half your height to stay healthy' says watchdog

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

'Smearing her to get at me is awful': Sunak defends millionaire wife over tax row

Disruption is expected to continue at ferry ports, airports and on popular tourist routes.

Easter chaos: Holidaymakers face road delays, flight cancellations and ferry woes

Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov shared the pictures on Telegram.

Nobel Peace Prize winner 'doused with paint in Russian pro-war attack' on Moscow train

The shooting took place in a central location with several bars and restaurants

Two dead and eight wounded after gunman open fires in Tel Aviv tourist hotspot

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC's Andrew Pierce criticism of Rishi Sunak's wife over her non-dom status is "completely legitimate".

Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

Eric Pickles has been accused of disrespecting the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Pickles blasted after calling Grenfell victims 'nameless' and not knowing how many died

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police

Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch

Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

The UN's General Assembly has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

meghan

Meghan Markle animal welfare patronage ends as Duchess continues to cut ties with UK

Koci Selamaj, 36, has pleaded guilty to murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa's sister brands murderer 'coward' as he refuses to face family in court

mural

Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit

'Jealous' teen who prepared 'murder kit' and torture 'to-do list' for victim jailed

Parents across England and Scotland have been warned to be on the alert for signs of hepatitis

Parents warned to be alert to hepatitis signs after cases in England and Scotland

Jason Mills killed his girlfriend in 2001, and absconded from HMP Leyhill on Wednesday

Manhunt launched after murderer who killed girlfriend escaped from open prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

Costa Rica Split Plane

Cargo jet slides off runway in Costa Rica and splits in half

Supreme Court Nomination Biden

Jackson confirmed as first black female high court justice

Russia Media Novaya Gazeta

Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

Israel Shooting

Two killed and eight wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Russia Ukraine War Human Rights Council

UN ousts Russia from Human Rights Council

Russia Ukraine War EU

European Union backs new Russia sanctions including on coal imports
Trump Michigan

Bid for Trump to be fined 10,000 dollars a day for failing to turn over evidence
Congress Marijuana Legalization

US Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status and enact oil ban
Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO

Atrocity reports spur Nato states to boost arms supplies

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s top court rules Imran Khan acted illegally over confidence vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police