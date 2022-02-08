Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man 'stabbed' in North London

The incident happened in Ayley Croft, Enfield. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in North London.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing in Enfield shortly after 6pm on Monday.

A man, thought to be 18, was found injured and he died at the scene despite attempts to save him.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation.

Next of kin have been told about his death and are being supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene has been put up in Ayley Croft and the teenager who was arrested was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using reference CAD 5753/07Feb or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.