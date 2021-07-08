England Euros 2020: 23 arrested in London amid celebrations

8 July 2021, 08:01 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 09:06

Police detain a man near Trafalgar Square during celebrations after England won against Denmark.
Police detain a man near Trafalgar Square during celebrations after England won against Denmark. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The Metropolitan Police say they made 23 arrests following England's win over Denmark on Wednesday night, after huge crowds formed on the streets of central London, blocking traffic and climbing atop double-decker buses.

Triumphant fans celebrated until the early hours, after the semi-final clash with Denmark went to extra time.

Footage from Leicester Square showed fans climbing double decker buses, as huge crowds gathered to celebrate the result of the match.

Riot police were deployed at Piccadilly Circus in central London, while images show multiple people being detained near Trafalgar Square.

Fans celebrate on top of a bus in central London.
Fans celebrate on top of a bus in central London. Picture: PA
Riot police faced off with England fans in central London.
Riot police faced off with England fans in central London. Picture: PA
England fans stand on the roof of Leicester Square underground station in central London.
England fans stand on the roof of Leicester Square underground station in central London. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for the Met said: "As part of the policing operation following the England v Denmark game, 23 arrests were made by officers across London for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police."

Overnight, the force tweeted: "Following the fantastic win by England, officers were out across London patrolling and engaging with people.

"There were large pockets of groups who gathered predominantly in central London, and officers remained with them."

On Thursday morning, many police forces across the country have urged people not to drink and drive over the limit.

Lancashire Police tweeted: "It's coming home! But if you were out celebrating last night, please don't be the reason someone doesn't make it home today.

"You could still be over the limit. And the consequences of drink driving can be devastating."

Ahead of the game, fans had been urged to drink sensibly and respect the Covid rules.

Greater Manchester Police said they have been planning for this event since January 2020 and wanted "people to continue to enjoy the Euros but in a responsible and Covid-secure manner".

Similarly, Liverpool Community Policing Superintendent Diane Pownall said: "While we don't want to spoil anyone's fun, I'd like to stress that we won't tolerate anti-social, violent or hate crime under any circumstances.

"We want people to ask themselves whether they want to have their night ended early – possibly even before a match has kicked off - because they are refused entry to a pub or bar having consumed too much alcohol too early."

While most matches have been largely peaceful, 30 people were arrested in central London when Scotland fans descended on the city for their group match with England.

At the time the Met Police said: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

The world-famous Shakespeare statue in Leicester Square was left filthy after fans were seen climbing and sitting on it, leaving muddy footprints over the marble statue, which has been the centre piece of the gardens since 1874.

The water of the fountain was also filled with beer cans and rubbish, with flowers trampled into the ground.

