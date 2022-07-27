England hit by driest July in over a century as drought fears grow

27 July 2022, 15:03

England has had a quarter of the rainfall it would usually expect in July
England has had a quarter of the rainfall it would usually expect in July. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

England has had its driest July since 1911 so far this month, figures from the Met Office show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest data reveals there has only been 15.8mm (0.6in) of rain averaged across England so far - just 24 per cent of what would be expected for the whole month.

The Met Office said that at this stage in the month - up to July 26 - the country would have expected well over three-quarters of the month's rain to have already fallen in an average July.

Read more: Surrey wildfire enters fourth day with 120 acres of nature reserve already burnt

Read more: Drought 'very likely' as England sees driest start to year since '76

Across the UK it has been the driest July since 1984 so far, with an average of 37.7mm of rain.

It is the eighth driest month in records stretching back to 1836.

With five days to go, July 2022 is currently the second driest July for England since records began in 1836, behind 1911.

There is still time for things to change slightly over the remaining days of the month, but the Met Office warns there is little significant rain forecast for southern and eastern England.

As a result there is not much prospect of a significant improvement in the next week or two.

Read more: England facing August drought with hosepipe bans as more 'very hot weather' expected

Read more: Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers after days of blistering heat

Figures also show England has had the driest eight-month period from November 2021 to June 2022 since 1976, when the country struggled with severe drought.

Over that period, just 421mm of rain has fallen across England - less than three quarters of the 1991-2020 average.

Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: "It is not just July that has been dry.

"Since the start of the year, all months apart from February have been drier than average in the UK too.

"The result of this is that the winter, spring and summer of 2022 have all seen less than the UK average seasonal rainfall.

"England has seen the lowest levels during these periods and rainfall totals for the first six months of the year are around 25 per cent below their long-term average, with the driest regions in the east and south-east."

Read more: Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London

Read more: 'Devastation' as huge fire rips through Norfolk as major incident declared

But the Met Office warned against comparing 2022 too closely to 1976 because, despite the dry trend, England has had 30 per cent more rain over the first six months of the year than it did 46 years ago.

The figures for July show that Scotland has had closer to the average rain in the north and west, but there have been drier conditions in the south and east of the country.

Overall, Scotland has had 71 per cent of the average rain for the month, Wales has had 39 per cent, and Northern Ireland has had 43 per cent.

The most extreme dry conditions are in East Anglia and south-east England.

The figures come after officials met water company representatives and farmers to discuss how to cope with the dry conditions, amid warnings that England could be in drought in August if the warm, dry weather continues.

July has also experienced above-average temperatures for much of the month, including heatwave conditions around July 10-13 and from July 16, with exceptional heat during July 18-19 - when temperatures soared above 40C for the first time on record.

Early provisional statistics for July show the average maximum temperature for the month is 21.7C - 2C higher than the average for the month and one of the five warmest Julys on record.

Read more: Female hiker falls 100ft to her death while walking with her husband in the Dolomites

Watch: 'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

Heatwaves are being made increasingly frequent, longer and more intense as a result of climate change, which is also set to bring other changes such as hotter, drier summers and warmer, wetter winters to the UK.

Mr McCarthy said: "Met Office climate change projections highlight an increasing trend towards hotter and drier summers for the UK, with the driest regions anticipated to be in the south and east.

"While trends in summer temperature and heatwaves are very apparent in the climate records of recent decades, the large variability in our rainfall means that it is too soon to be able to detect the pattern in summer rainfall."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Summer rail misery set to continue as union confirm more strikes in August

Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout

Patrick Grady MP was suspended from the Commons after sexual misconduct.

SNP council leader resigns after sexual harassment claim

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh

'Poisoning' probe launched as Brit father and son found dead in Bangladesh

Singh would use a sex toy and assault his victims in the dark

'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed

Archie has been in hospital since early April

Archie Battersbee's family denied permission to take case to UN by Court of Appeal

Morad Tahbaz, 66 has been released after spending more than four years in Iran’s notorious Evin jail

British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz released on furlough and electronically tagged

Protesters disrupted a drag queen reading time in Reading

Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in London

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

A wildfire in Surrey has now been burning for four days

Surrey wildfire enters fourth day with 120 acres of nature reserve already burnt

Liz Truss has outlined plans to crack down on violence against women and girls

Truss vows to outlaw catcalling and wolf-whistling as part of crackdown on misogyny

England's Lionesses roared to a 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden

Wills and Kate to roar on Lionesses as thousands to pack Trafalgar Square for Euro final

Migrant women deserve protection from violence says Scotland's equalities minister.

UK government pushed to protect migrant women from male violence

The sisters' bodies were found in a flat in Sydney

Police release pictures of Saudi sisters as they probe mystery deaths in Sydney apartment

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger

'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

Greater Manchester Police officers are being told to shave off designer stubble and polish their boots in a new dress code.

Cops told to shave off designer stubble and polish boots in dress code crackdown

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

J Alexander Kueng

Ex-police officer Kueng gets three years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Brazil’s Neymar

Neymar to stand trial in Spain over Barcelona transfer

A 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola

Joe Biden

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and ends ‘strict isolation’
Members of the People’s Liberation Front shout anti government slogans during a protest denouncing corruption and demanding a fresh parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves state of emergency

Shakira

Shakira faces tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors’ offer
A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebrations in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last year

Turkmenistan restricts export of local Alabay dog breed

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Russia cuts gas through major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity
A member of the group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at the Olympic Village on the balcony of the building where the commandos held members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich on September 5 1972

Germany to offer further compensation over 1972 Munich Olympics attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London