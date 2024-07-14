England's heartbreak as Spanish goal four minutes from time seals Euro 2024 final defeat

England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final
England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

England have seen a second Euros heartache after losing 2-1 to Spain in the final.

The Three Lions once again missed out on victory at the final hurdle on Sunday as they were defeated by Spain just four minutes before the end of the game.

It was a slow start with neither team scoring in the first half - but it quickly picked up after half-time.

Just minutes in, Spain scored their first goal before England stepped up and scored in the 73rd minute.

Crowds around the country erupted in excitement after Cole Palmer's equaliser, with drinks thrown in the air and a chorus of "football's coming home" echoing around venues showing the game.

England fans in Berlin's fan zone erupted into cheers too, with red flares being set off from within the crowd.

But the joy was short-lived, with Spain scoring their second goal four minutes before the final whistle.

Millions of fans were left devastated - with all hopes of seeing England claim their first victory since the '66 World Cup gone.

England's men to suffer more years of hurt with Euros loss against Spain

Prince William and Prince George looked on in disbelief after the intense end to the match.

William, who is President of the FA, was later seen consoling England captain Harry Kane.

Prince William consoles Harry Kane
Prince William consoles Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales told England's football team "we're all still so proud of you" after the loss.

"This time it just wasn’t meant to be," he said. "We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England."

Meanwhile, King Charles urged the team to "hold your heads high".

"Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high," he said

"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near - and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

"But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today - and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised England's "skill, speed, courage and conviction" throughout the match.

He posted on X: "Skill, speed, courage and conviction. So proud of the England team for an amazing tournament. You've done us proud."

England fans devastated after the game
England fans devastated after the game. Picture: Alamy
Fans were heartbroken over the result
Fans were heartbroken over the result. Picture: Alamy

