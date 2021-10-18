Breaking News

England to play behind closed doors and fined 100,000 euros over Wembley Euro 2020 clashes

England will have to play a game behind closed doors. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

England have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors and will be fined 100,000 euros as a punishment for the unrest at Wembley Stadium during the European Championship final.

England's football team will be forced to play two games behind closed doors, with one suspended, as disciplinary action is taken following crowd disturbances at the Euro 2020 final.

In July around 100 ticketless supporters forced their way into Wembley stadium by trampling down barriers injuring a total of 19 officers in the process.

Today, the Union of European Football Association announced that the England team must pay a €100,000 fine for the "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium, for the invasion of the field of play, for throwing of objects and for the disturbances during the national anthems.”

The next two games will also he hosted behind closed doors, the second of which will be suspended for a probationary period of two years.