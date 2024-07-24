England goalkeeper Khiara Keating caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide, court told

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard.

Keating, 20, and her mother Nicola Keating, 48, were jointly charged with possession of the Class C drug, more widely known as laughing gas, after the accident on June 18.

The footballer, wearing black trouser-suit and trainers, stood with next to her mother in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and spoke only to confirm her name and address.

She was asked to indicate a plea and replied "not guilty", as did her mother.

The 20-year-old, of Ashton Old Road, east Manchester, kept nine clean sheets in 22 league games for City, who finished second to rivals Chelsea in the Women's Super League title race last season.

Keating earned a call up to the senior England squad earlier this year as a back up to Mary Earps, but is yet to make an appearance for the national side.

Jonathan Potter, prosecuting, said the women are accused of the possession of nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The charge is an "either way" offence and can be heard by magistrates or at a crown court before a jury. Both women chose to have their case heard before magistrates.

Magistrates granted Keating and her mother unconditional bail and adjourned the case until September 10 back at the same court for a district judge to fix a date for trial.

Nitrous oxide was made a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act last November, as part of the Government's anti-social behaviour action plan.

Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it for a psychoactive effect, is now an offence but it is still possible to use the gas for legitimate reasons, such as in catering or pain relief during labour.