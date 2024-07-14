England expects! Nation gripped by Euros fever as fans prepare for historic final against Spain

The nation is gripped by Euros fever. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

England fans up and down the country are preparing for tonight's historic Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Kick-off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin is at 9pm, which is 8pm back here in the UK.

Pubs across the country are fully booked with as many as 28 million people expected to watch tonight's final.

England go into the game as underdogs against a Spanish side that have won all six of their games at the tournament so far.

But Gareth Southgate's men will be hoping to use the disappointment of losing to Italy in the final of the last Euros to spur them onto glory for the first time since 1966.

England fans celebrate Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner against the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

Fans gear up for Euro final. Picture: Getty

The 53-year-old has been in charge of the national team since 2016. In that time, England have reached a semi-final and two finals.

"The way my emotions have gone over the last five weeks, it would be ridiculous for me to think about anything beyond Sunday," Southgate said.

"We've got time to make decisions and I won't need weeks, but also I think I've earned the right to give myself a few days just to think things through.

"I know where it would have been had we gone out in the group stage, that's for sure. But, yeah, I have a pretty good idea in my head but..."

Put to him he would have probably gone there and then, Southgate said with a smile: "I don't think that would have necessarily been my choice!"

Gareth Southgate does not know if tonight will be his last England game. Picture: Getty

England progressed to the final on Wednesday after a last-gasp winner from Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The team had a tricky start to the Euros, first scraping past Serbia with a 1-0 win, before drawing 1-1 against Denmark and 0-0 against Slovenia in the group stage.

They were then saved by a sensational overhead kick by Jude Bellingham in the 90th minute against Slovakia, when they were just 90 seconds from defeat.

This spearheaded an England comeback, with Harry Kane scoring a trademark header just minutes later, which sent them through to a quarter final against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate's men were forced to come from behind again in this game, with a stunning curling effort from Bukayo Saka bringing his team level.

They eventually won the Quarter Final on penalties thanks to expert strikes from Saka and Bellingham, as well as Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Yesterday, the national team was given support from UK leaders, including Prince William, who will attend the game.

Prince William said: "Just one last push to finish the job! Go out there and show the world what you're made of. We believe."

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will also attend the game in Berlin.

Prince William celebrates Bukayo Saka's equaliser against Switzerland. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said: "On behalf of the whole nation, I wanted to wish you all the very best ahead of today's final.

"You should all be proud of what you've achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

"You don't need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn't do.

"You're here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You've earned it. As you did three years ago, you've made the country proud.

"Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you.

"So enjoy tonight. I know that up and down the country, we all will."