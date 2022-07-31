Historic victory for England's Lionesses as they beat Germany in Euros final after extra-time thriller

31 July 2022, 16:58 | Updated: 31 July 2022, 19:45

England have won Euro 2022
England have won Euro 2022. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

England Lionesses have won the Euro 2020 final after roaring back into the lead in extra time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe Kelly fired the team ahead once again in the second half of extra time, with Germany failing to deal with a corner from Lauren Hemp.

She wheeled away in celebration and was subsequently booked for taking her shirt off.

Germany had been growing into the game when they were rewarded for their efforts with a clinical finish to equalise in the 80th minute.

Lina Magull had threatened throughout the match and capitalised to turn a cross past the previously faultless Earps for the equaliser.

It followed the first goal of the match from England sub Ella Toone, who broke the deadlock in the second half.

England dominated the opening 45 minutes but faced a goalmouth scramble close to half-time.

Tens of thousands of football fans at Wembley and cheered the team on as they took the lead.

The fan party at Trafalgar Square also erupted in cheers as Toone scored the first goal of the match.

A sea of England shirts and flags earlier poured into Wembley stadium for the match, blowing horns and waving clappers.

Groups of young women were chanting "It's coming home", with fans outside pubs and restaurants joining in.

Young children were also seen leading chants as parents followed close behind.

England could land their first major trophy in women's football as they look to get the better of Germany.

It comes 13 years after the two teams last faced off in a Euros final, with Germany claiming victory.

Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up, ruling her out of the final.

The forward suffered muscular problems in the warm-up opening up the opportunity for England to take the win.

The game has captured the attention of the nation, proving to be a massive step forward for the support of women's football in England.

And England boss Sarina Wiegman knows how to win the competition after guiding her native Holland to glory five years ago.

Team captain Leah Williamson said she wanted to use the Lionesses' new-found stature to bring about equality across society as a whole.

"What we've seen in the tournament already is that this hasn't just been a change for women's football but society in general, it's about how we're looked upon," she said.

"The final is not the end of a journey but the start of one. And regardless of the end result, there will be a nice moment for reflection.

"Naturally it's my job to go out for 90 minutes to play, and win, but when we look back on this tournament as a whole, we'll have really started something. I want tomorrow to be the start, to be a marker for the future.

"I've only ever been in this football workplace but, in most workplaces across the world, women still have a few more battles to face to try to overcome.

"For every success we make, for every change of judgment or perception or the opening of the eyes of somebody who will now view women as somebody with the potential to be the equal of her male counterpart, that can create change in society."

Ahead of Sunday's game, Princess Charlotte and Prince William were among fans roaring on the Lionesses.

The pair wished the England squad the best of luck in a short video shared on Twitter.

William said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

"You've done amazing well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

Charlotte, at William's side, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye".

