England's lionesses head to Wembley after crushing Sweden 4-0 in Euro 2022 semi final

26 July 2022, 21:49 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 23:22

Brits celebrated the win
Brits celebrated the win. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

England's lionesses have stormed through to the final of Euro 2022, beating Sweden 4-0.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It marks the first time the England women's team has reached a major tournament final in 13 years.

They thrashed Sweden at Bramall Lane to reach Sunday's Wembley showpiece, with them set to go up against either Germany or France.

Despite a shaky start for the Lionesses, they went into the half-time break with a 1-0 advantage.

They doubled their lead early in the second half when Bronze headed home from a Mead corner.

England made it 3-0 with a stunning Alessia Russo backheel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper, with Fran Kirby adding a fourth, aided by a mistake from Sweden goalkeeper Lindahl.

Read more: It's coming home? England Lionesses in Euro 2022 semi-finals after beating Spain

Crowds gathering in Trafalgar Square to watch a screening of the semi-final celebrated as the game came to a victorious end.

Zuha Animashaun, 19, a student who lives in London, said: "It's coming home.

"The atmosphere has been absolutely electric.

"Scoring four goals is a bonus to that and it's been really good fun."

Student Freddie Lagesse, 18, who lives in Chiswick, said he "felt proud".

"It's been really good fun. Everyone's been great and I'm so happy to see England represented."

The royals were among the first to congratulate the team online, with Prince William - who is president of the Football Association - saying: "The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "On to Wembley! A fantastic result for Captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden.

"Come on England, bring it home #WEURO2022"

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted: "Unbelievable. What a match. These England women are just incredible.

"Bring on Sunday!! #ItsComingHome"

England men's captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Yesss @Lionesses ! Bring on the final".

A crowd of 28,624 were in attendance as manager Sarina Wiegman's team delivered on the night, having gone out at the last-four stage in the last three major tournaments.

England's victory at Bramall Lane was greeted with choruses of "football's coming home" in Sheffield city centre.

Up to 2,000 fans also gathered on the city's Devonshire Green to watch the goal count mount on a giant screen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PC Matthew Tregale, 33, denied all the charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court

Cop charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment and sexual assault against three women

The debate was cancelled after the presenter fainted and collapsed

Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints on air

A stabbing took place in Hornchurch.

Man, 29, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at pub in east London

London Underground workers are to strike on August 19

RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

Jasin Bushi was jailed for two years

Teenager, 18, jailed after hacking women's Snapchat accounts and threatened to post nudes

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

Reservoirs have dried up and the green grass of Hyde Park has turned yellow

Drought 'very likely' as England sees driest start to year since '76

Seven Australian rugby players have withdrawn from a match after they refused to wear a rainbow pride jersey

Seven rugby players refuse to play match in LGBT rainbow 'inclusion shirt'

Fury as Brits travelling to Spain forced to prove they have £85 to spend each day

Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

A man died in a car crash while being pursued by police, after a woman's body was found in East Yorkshire

Murder suspect dies in police chase after woman’s body found at house

Russia has announced it will leave the international space station

Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024 as Kremlin plans to build rival

A total of 48 Lloyds bank branches will close

Will your local branch be affected by Lloyds and Halifax closures?

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Shamima Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15, has made a fresh plea to be allowed to return home.

Shamima Begum says she wants to be 'as British as possible' in new plea to return to UK

Simon Clarke has said Rishi Sunak appeared "extremely aggressive"

Rishi Sunak was 'extremely aggressive' as leadership debate began, minister says

John Holland-Kaye speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Heathrow boss blames TikTok fake injury craze for delays hindering disabled passengers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lunar Rover

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for 2.8 million dollars
Congressman Son’s Same-Sex Wedding

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding
The International Space Station over clear skies

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel’s Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem

Rare zodiac coin found off Israel’s coast

Rescuers remove debris following a Russian missile attack in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

One of seven cats that keep visitors company at a Miau Cafe in Warsaw, Poland

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Aronofsky and Inarritu movies set for Venice Film Festival

Romay Davis, 102, poses with a photo showing her during the Second World War, at her home in Montgomery, Alabama

102-year-old Second World War veteran from segregated mail unit honoured
An aerial view of the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia

Croatia opens bridge connecting two parts of country’s Adriatic Sea coastline
Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

Trial of US basketball star Brittney Griner considers medicinal use of cannabis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London