England's lionesses head to Wembley after crushing Sweden 4-0 in Euro 2022 semi final

Brits celebrated the win. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

England's lionesses have stormed through to the final of Euro 2022, beating Sweden 4-0.

It marks the first time the England women's team has reached a major tournament final in 13 years.

They thrashed Sweden at Bramall Lane to reach Sunday's Wembley showpiece, with them set to go up against either Germany or France.

Despite a shaky start for the Lionesses, they went into the half-time break with a 1-0 advantage.

They doubled their lead early in the second half when Bronze headed home from a Mead corner.

England made it 3-0 with a stunning Alessia Russo backheel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper, with Fran Kirby adding a fourth, aided by a mistake from Sweden goalkeeper Lindahl.

Crowds gathering in Trafalgar Square to watch a screening of the semi-final celebrated as the game came to a victorious end.

Zuha Animashaun, 19, a student who lives in London, said: "It's coming home.

"The atmosphere has been absolutely electric.

"Scoring four goals is a bonus to that and it's been really good fun."

Student Freddie Lagesse, 18, who lives in Chiswick, said he "felt proud".

"It's been really good fun. Everyone's been great and I'm so happy to see England represented."

The royals were among the first to congratulate the team online, with Prince William - who is president of the Football Association - saying: "The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "On to Wembley! A fantastic result for Captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden.

"Come on England, bring it home #WEURO2022"

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted: "Unbelievable. What a match. These England women are just incredible.

"Bring on Sunday!! #ItsComingHome"

England men's captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Yesss @Lionesses ! Bring on the final".

A crowd of 28,624 were in attendance as manager Sarina Wiegman's team delivered on the night, having gone out at the last-four stage in the last three major tournaments.

England's victory at Bramall Lane was greeted with choruses of "football's coming home" in Sheffield city centre.

Up to 2,000 fans also gathered on the city's Devonshire Green to watch the goal count mount on a giant screen.