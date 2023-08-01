England's Lionesses storm into World Cup last 16 after thrashing China

England thrashed China 6-1 to storm through to the World Cup knockout stages. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Lioness Lauren James was the star again, scoring two goals and provided three assists, as England thrashed China 6-1 to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

It follows James's player of the match performance against Denmark on Friday, where victory saw England's place in the knockout stages all but confirmed.

While today's game against China was unlikely to see England fall short of the last 16, the Lionesses looked at their best with Alessia Russio putting her team ahead after just four minutes.

James provided her second assist of the match 20 minutes later, slipping the ball through to Lauren Hemp who slotted it into the bottom corner.

The Chelsea striker then netted one for herself, putting the Lionesses 3-0 ahead moments before half time.

Lauren James put on a showstopper performance. Picture: Getty

An embattled China came out swinging as they fought for their place in the World Cup, and England were shaken when Shuang Wang put away her penalty followed a VAR handball call.

But it was normal service resumed less than 10 minutes later as James scored her second goal of the match, volleying Jess Carter's cross past China's goalkeeper Yu Zhu.

Chloe Kelly turned an impressive performance into a rout with 15 minutes to go, while Rachel Daly sealed England's 6-1 victory with five minutes left on the clock.

After a sluggish start against Haiti, an impressive performance against Denmark and today's thrashing of China represents a warning to the rest of the tournament amid fears the Lionesses would be weakened by injuries.

A worrying injury to Keira Walsh dampened what was a positive performance for England against Denmark on Friday after the Barcelona midfielder was stretchered off with a knee injury after 38 minutes.

England are through to the last 16. Picture: Getty

Walsh was not in the starting XI against China, with manager Sarina Wiegman remaining tight-lipped on whether she will return during this tournament.

"Keira is okay. It's not an ACL. I can't give you any more information," Wiegman said.

"It's not nice to lose players. First of all for them, and second for the team, but we are here to move on.

"It's part of sport, it's not nice, but we have to move on, to adapt to the new situation and find a way, and bring 11 players on the pitch with whom we think can win the game."

England will now face Nigeria in the last 16. The knockout games will take place from 5 to 8 August.