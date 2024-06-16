England vs Serbia staring XI confirmed as Gareth Southgate prepares for Three Lions' opening Euro 2024 clash

16 June 2024, 19:47

England vs Serbia staring XI confirmed ahead of Three Lions' Euro 2024 clash
England vs Serbia staring XI confirmed ahead of Three Lions' Euro 2024 clash. Picture: Alamy / X

By Danielle De Wolfe

England has confirmed its starting XI against Serbia ahead of the first Euro 2024 clash in Germany.

Gareth Southgate has named his 11-man starting line-up ahead of England's Sunday night's game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold partnering Declan Rice in midfield.

Thousands of England fans have descended on Gelsenkirchen ahead of the national side's opening game against Serbia, with kick-off taking place at 8pm.

Fans were pictured drinking, chanting, arm-wrestling and having kickabouts in the centre of the west German city on Sunday.

England go into the tournament among the favourites, but lost their last warm-up game to Iceland on Friday.

The England starting line-up comprises of: Pickford (Everton), Walker (Man City), Guehi (Palace), Stones (Man City), Trippier (Newcastle); Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Rice (Arsenal); Saka (Arsenal), Bellingham (Real Madrid), Foden (Man City); Kane (Bayern Munich).

Traditional heavyweights Germany, Italy and Spain have all made winning starts to the Euros, with the hosts thrashing Scotland 5-1 on Friday night in the tournament curtain-raiser.

It comes as football fans clashed across the city of Gelsenkirchen, with videos posted to social media hours before kick-off showing German police officers, some dressed in riot gear, breaking up violence.

Some 300,000 England fans are thought to have made the trip to Germany for the Euros, although only a minority of those will be in the stadium itself on Sunday night.

Read more: England fans warned of 'violence-seeking Serbian hooligans' ahead of 'high-risk' Euros opener

Read more: England fans to be served low-alcohol beer at first Euros game against Serbia deemed 'high risk' due to 'hooligan fans'

Serbia has also named its starting line-up ahead of the game.

The Serbian starting line-up consists of: Rajkovic (Mallorca); Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Pavlovich (Red Bull Salzburg); Zivkovich (PAOK), Gudelj (Sevilla), Lukic (Fulham), Kostic (Juventus); Milenkovic-Savic (Al Hilal); Vlahovic (Juventus), Mitrovic (Al Hilal).

England fan Terry Rose (right) in Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 16, 2024.
England fan Terry Rose (right) in Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy
England fans in Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 16, 2024.
England fans in Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

England fans were warned ahead of the Euros of 500 “violence-seeking Serbian hooligans” expected to attend the Sunday night game.

England’s recent Euros campaigns have been plagued with violence, most notably before their opening game in France in 2016 against Russia and ahead of the final of the last tournament

There appears to have been little trouble so far in the build-up, although one England fan was arrested and then released after a dispute with a fellow supporter.

Before the tournament there was some debate about the longstanding 'Ten German Bombers' song, with fans warned by German authorities that they faced arrest if they chanted it.

Serbian fans cheer ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Serbian fans cheer ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Picture: Alamy

Despite this, fans have been seen singing the chant, and there were even reports some German locals saw the funny side and joined in.

Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wished Gareth Southgate and his men good luck before the game.

England fans in Gelsenkirchen. England take on Serbia tomorrow in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024.
England fans in Gelsenkirchen. England take on Serbia tomorrow in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Arsenal fan Sir Keir said: "There is no feeling like the build up to the first England game of an international tournament: the pubs filling up, the flags waving, the nerves and excitement building.

"As fans up and down the country get ready for kick off, I want to wish Gareth and the team all the best on behalf of the Labour Party.

"We will be with you for every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. Make it a summer to remember."

Elsewhere in Germany, a man was shot by police in Hamburg on Saturday after brandishing a knife and a molotov cocktail close to a fan zone for Dutch fans. He is being treated for his injuries.

Pooja Kanda with Ronan

Mother of murdered son urges online shops to stop selling knives voluntarily if laws won't ban them
Israel has paused fighting to allow more aid into southern Gaza

Israel announces 'tactical pause' in fighting to allow more aid into southern Gaza

Rishi Sunak said his faith guides him

Rishi Sunak says 'Hindu faith and duty' guide him as PM, and insists he is patriotic despite Nigel Farage's attacks
Gordon Ramsay 'lucky to be alive' as star shows off shocking injuries after being involved 'brutal' cycling accident

Gordon Ramsay 'lucky to be alive' as star shows off shocking injuries after being involved in 'brutal' cycling accident
Putin is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells world in Switzerland

Putin is 'not interested in genuine peace' in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells world leaders in Switzerland
Kate's big comeback: Princess and William share tender moment as she re-joins royals at Trooping the Colour

Kate's big comeback: Princess and William share tender moment as she re-joins royals at Trooping the Colour
The attack, which took place in a garden east Germany on Friday night, saw the knifeman stab four people before police arrived at the scene.

German police shoot dead knifeman at Euro 2024 party after rampage leaves one dead and three injured
Businessman sues Apple after wife finds ‘deleted’ iPhone messages to prostitute

Businessman sues Apple after wife finds ‘deleted’ iPhone messages to prostitute

Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is bankrupt, homeless and has "lost absolutely everything", according to his lawyer.

Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has 'lost absolutely everything' as star faces selling medals following bankruptcy
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer promises no capital gains tax on sales of homes as he dismisses tax hike claims

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes on Buckingham Palace balcony

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties
King Charles III, Colonel In Chief, The Household Division, Presents New Colours Windsor Castle

Trooping the Colour: What it is, when it's happening and which royals are attending

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

