Spain 1-0 England: Lionesses behind at half-time in World Cup final

Carmona fires home the opener. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The Lionesses are clinging on in the World Cup final as Mary Earps saved a penalty after a handball by Keira Walsh.

Spain lead 1-0 with around 20 minutes to spare.

They replaced Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly.

Olga Carmona gave Spain the lead against the Lionesses in the 29th minute of the World Cup final in Sydney.

Both sides hit the woodwork in a dramatic first half of football, in which Spain largely dominated.

The two nations are looking to secure their first Women's World Cup trophy.

England forward Lauren James is on the bench, having returned from a two-game suspension after a red card against Nigeria in the round of 16.

Prince William and Rishi Sunak were among those who sent messages to the Lionesses ahead of the match, having been criticised for failing to attend the game at Stadium Australia.

Russo battles Paredes for possession early in proceedings. Picture: Getty

Urging the squad to "roar to victory", the King also released a message next to a picture of a lion and the royal crest.

"Good luck today lionesses and may you roar to victory! Charles R" the message read.

The royal decree followed a video message from Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte, wishing the squad good luck ahead of Sunday's final against European rivals Spain

Greenwood runs onto the ball in midfield against Spain. Picture: Getty

The royal, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), will not attend the women's final in Australia due to the supposed 'large carbon footprint' a trans-Atlantic flight would create.

It comes as Queen Letizia of Spain travelled to Stadium Australia in order to cheer on England's European rivals.

"Sorry we can't be there," said William taking to X - formerly Twitter, adding: “Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves,” William said.

Another high profile Brit not making the 10,000 mile journey is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who blamed "unavoidable" diary commitments for his lack of attendance.

The PM instead sent Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to Australia in his place to represent the UK Government.