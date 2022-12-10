Live

England 0 - 1 France LIVE: Three Lions go into half-time behind after VAR controversy

France's goal was a hammer blow for England. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

England take on 2018 champions France in the quarter finals of the World Cup this evening, facing by far their toughest test yet.

The Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 to advance, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka.

Tournament favourites France saw off Poland 3-1 with goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe to take a step closer to retaining the trophy.

The game kicks off in Doha at 7pm tonight.

Follow all the updates in our live blog here: