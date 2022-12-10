Natasha Devon 7pm - 9pm
Live
England 0 - 1 France LIVE: Three Lions go into half-time behind after VAR controversy
10 December 2022, 17:53 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 19:53
England take on 2018 champions France in the quarter finals of the World Cup this evening, facing by far their toughest test yet.
The Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 to advance, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka.
Tournament favourites France saw off Poland 3-1 with goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe to take a step closer to retaining the trophy.
The game kicks off in Doha at 7pm tonight.
Follow all the updates in our live blog here:
