UK weather: Mini-heatwave could bring hottest day of year so far

17 July 2021, 07:39 | Updated: 17 July 2021, 08:57

Parts of the UK could experience a mini-heatwave over the weekend
Parts of the UK could experience a mini-heatwave over the weekend. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A mini-heatwave could bring England its hottest day of the year so far with the mercury set to hit 32C after weeks of wet and humid weather.

The summer skies will finally clear this weekend to likely bring parts of the UK a mini-heatwave - defined as a period of three days or more above a certain temperature.

Health officials have issued warnings about the dangers of extreme heat as mild weather is brought to the UK via warm air from the Azores in the North Atlantic.

The sunshine is expected to last until "Freedom Day" on Monday, when the last of England's Covid restrictions are due to be lifted.

Read more: At least 153 dead and 1,000 missing in German-Belgian floods

Read more: Londoners begin clear-up after floods swamp parts of capital

Blue skies and highs of 29C will bring joy to those in London and the South East on Saturday, with that set to rise to between 31C and 32C on Sunday.

Further north, Hull and Newcastle could hit the mid to high 20s over the weekend, with the mercury expected to elevate day-on-day, according to the Met Office.

The hottest day of the year so far was 29.7C recorded at Teddington in south-west London on 14 June.

Read more: Germany villages evacuated over fears dam will break

Read more: Flash flooding sparks disruption in London amid torrential rain

Scotland just experienced its hottest day of the year
Scotland just experienced its hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

However, the country is still far off the record temperatures for the time of year, which was when 38.7C was recorded at Cambridge Botanical Gardens on 25 July 2019.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the weather may take people by surprise "because so far this summer has not been that great".

"Temperatures have generally been below average for quite a while - it's the difference in temperature in such a short space of time that is the most noticeable."

He continued: "But it will affect most of the UK and that is a little bit more unusual - Scotland and Northern Ireland just got their warmest day of the year.

"Northern Ireland might get closer to its highest-ever temperature, which to be fair is only just above 30C."

England's Tommy Fleetwood teeing off under blue skies at The Open
England's Tommy Fleetwood teeing off under blue skies at The Open. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said a mini-heatwave is on the cards over the coming days before things turn cooler and thundery from the middle of next week.

For London and the South East to record a heatwave, temperatures must exceed 28C for at least three days, while this drops to 27C in the Midlands and 26C in the South West.

In Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Devon and Cornwall and the North East it is 25C.

Warnings about the extreme heat have been issued by both medical authorities and vets, urging people to keep the vulnerable and animals safe.

PHE advised people to look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people and those who live alone.

Emergency animal care provider Vets Now also warned rising temperatures could increase the risk of heatstroke in dogs.

The vet service sees a spike in callouts as the weather warms up and has warned that temperatures above 20C put dogs at risk, and that the survival rate for dogs with heatstroke is just 50 per cent.

Warnings come after a week of flash flooding in the South East of England, causing disruption to transport in London.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits arriving in England from France will still need to self-isolate from Monday

'Unworkable': Fury as double-jabbed arrivals from France made to self-isolate from Monday
Covid restrictions in Wales have eased as of today

Six people can meet indoors as Covid restrictions ease in Wales
The Health Secretary has announced the biggest flu vaccination programme in the UK's history, which will include vaccinating teenagers

Flu jab to be offered to 35m people including secondary school students
An officer serving with Greater Manchester Police has been charged with a number of offences

Serving police officer charged with misconduct and sexual assault
Norovirus outbreaks are increasing in England.

Norovirus: Health experts warn of outbreak as Covid restrictions ease
France trips will still require people to isolate even if fully vaccinated

Arrivals from France to England must isolate after Monday even if double jabbed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London