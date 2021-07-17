UK weather: Mini-heatwave could bring hottest day of year so far

Parts of the UK could experience a mini-heatwave over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

A mini-heatwave could bring England its hottest day of the year so far with the mercury set to hit 32C after weeks of wet and humid weather.

The summer skies will finally clear this weekend to likely bring parts of the UK a mini-heatwave - defined as a period of three days or more above a certain temperature.

Health officials have issued warnings about the dangers of extreme heat as mild weather is brought to the UK via warm air from the Azores in the North Atlantic.

The sunshine is expected to last until "Freedom Day" on Monday, when the last of England's Covid restrictions are due to be lifted.

Read more: At least 153 dead and 1,000 missing in German-Belgian floods

Read more: Londoners begin clear-up after floods swamp parts of capital

Hot and #sunny for many this #weekend ☀️



Cloudier and cooler in parts of northern and western Scotland with light rain and drizzle at times 🌧️



Here's a look at the #4cast for #Saturday 👇#heatwave pic.twitter.com/Dj5uUPgEC3 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 16, 2021

Blue skies and highs of 29C will bring joy to those in London and the South East on Saturday, with that set to rise to between 31C and 32C on Sunday.

Further north, Hull and Newcastle could hit the mid to high 20s over the weekend, with the mercury expected to elevate day-on-day, according to the Met Office.

The hottest day of the year so far was 29.7C recorded at Teddington in south-west London on 14 June.

Read more: Germany villages evacuated over fears dam will break

Read more: Flash flooding sparks disruption in London amid torrential rain

Scotland just experienced its hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

However, the country is still far off the record temperatures for the time of year, which was when 38.7C was recorded at Cambridge Botanical Gardens on 25 July 2019.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the weather may take people by surprise "because so far this summer has not been that great".

"Temperatures have generally been below average for quite a while - it's the difference in temperature in such a short space of time that is the most noticeable."

He continued: "But it will affect most of the UK and that is a little bit more unusual - Scotland and Northern Ireland just got their warmest day of the year.

"Northern Ireland might get closer to its highest-ever temperature, which to be fair is only just above 30C."

England's Tommy Fleetwood teeing off under blue skies at The Open. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said a mini-heatwave is on the cards over the coming days before things turn cooler and thundery from the middle of next week.

For London and the South East to record a heatwave, temperatures must exceed 28C for at least three days, while this drops to 27C in the Midlands and 26C in the South West.

In Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Devon and Cornwall and the North East it is 25C.

Warnings about the extreme heat have been issued by both medical authorities and vets, urging people to keep the vulnerable and animals safe.

This #Friday saw plenty of warm #sunshine across most of the UK 😎☀️😎🌡️ #Heatwave



Here are the extremes...👇 pic.twitter.com/oHFt6ebgvB — Met Office (@metoffice) July 16, 2021

PHE advised people to look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people and those who live alone.

Emergency animal care provider Vets Now also warned rising temperatures could increase the risk of heatstroke in dogs.

The vet service sees a spike in callouts as the weather warms up and has warned that temperatures above 20C put dogs at risk, and that the survival rate for dogs with heatstroke is just 50 per cent.

Warnings come after a week of flash flooding in the South East of England, causing disruption to transport in London.