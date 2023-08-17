Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Government backs move to relax alcohol licensing laws ahead of World Cup final

17 August 2023, 23:58

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final
There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The government has urged councils to allows pubs to open earlier for the Women's World Cup final over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cabinet minister Michael Gove wrote to councils across England to do everything they can to help venues hoping to extend their hours for the game on Sunday.

England's Lionesses will play Spain at 11am in their first World Cup final after beating Australia on Wednesday.

However, councils are unable to grant extensions to pubs that failed to apply by August 11 - when England had not even won their quarter-final tie.

Read more: Bring on Spain’s Red Fury: England’s Lionesses roar into first World Cup final as calls grow for bank holiday

Read more: No bank holiday for England if Lionesses win the World Cup, government says

Fans react to England reaching the World Cup final

Current regulations mean the sale of alcohol is widely prohibited before 10am on Sunday, but venues such as pubs also have specific hours they can stay open and serve alcohol depending on individual licences.

A blanket change to licensing hours across England would require the approval of Parliament, which is not currently sitting as it is the summer recess. Calls for an emergency recall to Westminster to resolve the matter have been dismissed.

Instead, the government is urging local councils and police chiefs to do what they can to approve extensions.

Individual pubs can apply for a temporary event notice (TEN) to vary the opening hours but it requires five working days to process.

In cases where an application is being rapidly considered, the government has encouraged local authorities to continue to do everything they can to complete the process in time.

Sarina Wiegman is 'so proud' as England reach World Cup final

Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove said: "The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England's biggest game since 1966.

"I've asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion."

Most pubs are likely to be unable to serve alcohol until 11am, with some being restricted until midday, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Restricting alcohol sales could lead to large queues and disruption as the game kicks off, the BBPA warned.

How England reached their first Women's World Cup final

A Local Government Association spokeswoman said: "Councils up and down the country are flying flags, lighting up buildings and hosting free screenings of the game on Sunday to mark this historic and exciting occasion.

"They will be working with partners and local vendors to ensure supporters can enjoy the match safely and get behind our Lionesses."

Licensing rules have previously been relaxed by the Home Office for occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

'I'm getting towards the end': Emotional Dickie Bird recalls final words with friend Sir Michael Parkinson before his death
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments

Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie saga

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce over 'irreconcilable differences' a year after marriage

Palestinians gather for the opening ceremony of Meow Cafe in Gaza City

Gaza Strip gets its first cat cafe

Pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice crashed on to the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts

Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

A glider pilot died in a crash during take-off.

Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off from Bedfordshire airfield as police appeal for witnesses

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago

Pascale Ferrier

Canadian woman jailed over ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

Met Office issues six-hour thunderstorm warning as Britain braced for downpours

Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues

Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife

Residents flee as wildfire approaches capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

Damion Johnson admitted to keeping his flatmate's body in the freezer for nearly two years.

Man who kept flatmate's body in freezer for almost two years admits to using his bank cards before body was found

Latest News

See more Latest News

Molvi Mohammad Sadiq Akif, the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue, speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan

Women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public – Taliban official

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder.

Huge police presence on London's Oxford Street as security guards swarm amid new rumours of 'organised' looting
Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of the six migrants in the Channel

Four arrested after six Afghan migrants died when their boat sank in the Channel

The trial caught almost 300 offences in just 72 hours.

New AI cameras catch drivers using phones behind the wheel as almost 300 offenders caught in just three days
Peter John Higgs, 56, was the museum’s curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period, until the museum announced the anonymous individual's dismissal on Wednesday.

Pictured: British Museum curator and ‘world expert’ on Ancient Greece sacked after treasures vanished
Police at the scene after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Birmingham bus stop

Fewer people being jailed for knife crime, with children responsible for a fifth of offences
Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Parkinson, after legendary broadcaster and talk show host dies aged 88
Malaysia Plane Crash

Ten killed after small plane crashes on Malaysian highway

Tom Binns

Comedian Tom Binns spared jail despite having 35,000 child sexual abuse images

London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city

Blaze forces closure of London Underground station as thousands evacuated with black smoke visible across city

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit