England youth players 'chased' terrified teen sisters before barging in to see one naked at plush St George's Park hotel

By Chay Quinn

England youth players are believed to have chased teen sisters around a hotel before barging into their family's hotel room.

The two under-15 players reportedly barged into the room after obtaining a key card for the family room - allegedly filming three sisters aged 17, 15, and 12.

The single mother of the three claimed that a duty manager told her: “They’re England players, they get what they want.”

“I dread to think what would have happened had I not been there,” the shocked parent told the Sun.

She said they saw the girls’ 12-year-old sister naked as she came out of the shower before being chased away by their mum.

She said that she complained to the FA and the Hilton hotel.

The FA offered the family Wembley tickets or £300 for the ordeal - and added that the matter is now closed.

Hilton Hotels apologised for the bungling, leading to the boys getting a key card.

She said: “That’s the last place I’d take my girls.”