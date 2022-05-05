'It's Coming Home' England anthem 'faces axe from World Cup for offending other nations'

5 May 2022, 10:09 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 10:18

The 'It's Coming Home' song 'could be axed over fears it's offensive'.
The 'It's Coming Home' song 'could be axed over fears it's offensive'. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

England's iconic World Cup anthem 'Football's Coming Home' could be axed over fears it offends other nations, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Three Lions classic, which is sung by England fans during the World Cup tournament, has been a favourite amongst fans since the 1996 Euros.

It's reported the Baddiel and Skinner classic could be replaced by Neil Diamond’s singalong Sweet Caroline.

FA chiefs fear the Three Lions tune is viewed as "arrogant" by other countries, reports The Sun.

They are set to drop it amid fears other nations believe it is “arrogant” to sing about England being the home of football.

Euro 96 hero Paul Gascoigne hit out at the reports, telling the newspaper the football anthem is "in our DNA".

"It helped us in 1996 and it’ll help the boys in Qatar. The FA have totally lost the plot.”

He added: “You can’t take that song off us. Sweet Caroline doesn’t come close. It would be like saying we can’t wave St George’s flags anymore. This woke nonsense has no place in football. It’s just a great song."

Read more: 'Nothing is forgotten': Klitschko shares 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine

Critics have hit out at the reports, with fans bidding to save the anthem from being axed over fears other nations believe it is “arrogant” to sing about England being the home of football.

All 32 nations at the World Cup in Qatar in November and December must nominate a song to be played.

The 'It's Coming Home' tune has been used in the build-up to kick off at England games.

It's understood the FA are considering putting forward a different song for the pre-match anthem.

Read more: More than 300 civilians evacuated from Mariupol as Russia storms steelworks

An England source told The Sun: “The FA have always countered the song’s negatives by stressing that it’s all about hope — but there’s a feeling it might be time for a change.

“We have a great squad and a great chance in Qatar so it might be better to look forward from now on rather than back.

“Gareth Southgate isn’t involved in the debate but he may well have decidedly mixed memories about 1996 after missing the penalty which knocked us out in the semi.

“Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline was a huge hit with fans singing their hearts out at Euro 2020 and must be a strong contender now.

“It has nothing to do with football but it’s a great feelgood song — and has absolutely no negativity attached to it.”

Three Lions became the official pre-match song in 1996 - when England lost on penalties in the semi-final against Germany.

England has failed to lift a trophy in every tournament since, losing out to Italy last summer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Queen will not attend any of this year's garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Queen will not attend this year's royal garden parties amid mobility issues

Exclusive
Neil Hallett and Rommy Schuurmans had been waiting to hear from the Home Office for four months

'Left in limbo': Canadian bride to be forced to wait more than four months for UK visa

Exclusive
Wladimir Klitschko thanks Britain and calls for end to 'senseless killing' of Ukrainians

'Nothing is forgotten': Klitschko shares 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine

Exclusive
Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett has called for an overhaul of children's protection services following the death of the toddler.

Just 3% of child cruelty reports lead to court as Star Hobson's family call for change

People will have their say in the local elections today.

Voters head to the polls across the UK to elect new local leaders

Sheila and Clay Fletcher were released on May 3 and May 4 after each posted $300,000 bond, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis, over the death of their daughter Lacey (left).

Parents charged with murder of daughter 'fused' to sofa in own waste leave jail on $300k bond
More than 300 Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol.

More than 300 civilians evacuated from Mariupol as Russia storms steelworks

Amber Heard testifies about the first time she says her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, hit her.

'It changed my life': Tearful Amber Heard recalls first time Johnny Depp 'slapped her'

Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham.

'Kindest soul': Tributes paid to Essex shopping centre victim as man charged with murder

Shocking moment British woman launches tirade at passenger on easyJet flight

Shocking moment British woman launches tirade at passenger on easyJet flight

Madeleine McCann and Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect's lawyer blasts claims new forensic evidence has emerged

Martin Lewis called Government advice to those struggling to eat amid the cost of living crisis "patronising"

Martin Lewis blasts Minister for 'patronising' advice on buying value food brands

Nutel-Virgil Papadache, left, and Marius Bucur were both jailed

Five jailed after girl raped and sexually assaulted following kidnap from foster home

Diego Maradona Hand of God Goal Argentina v England 1986

Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt sells for record £7.1m at auction

The National Trust is facing a boycott over its introduction of gender neutral toilets

National Trust faces boycott after members left 'mortified' by gender-neutral toilets

Russia has resumed attacks on the City of Mariupol

'Thermobaric missiles' fired at Mariupol steelworks amid fears for trapped Ukrainians

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus ‘doing everything’ to end Ukraine war, says President Lukashenko
Ukraine Russia

Ukraine repels some Russian attacks but fighting rages at Mariupol steel mill
A serviceman of Donetsk People’s Republic militia stands at a check point in Mariupol

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers evacuate the 10th survivor pulled alive after being trapped 132 hours from the debris of a self-built residential structure that collapsed in Changsha in central China's Hunan Province

Survivor found almost six days after China building collapse

Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York

Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing of homeless man
British Virgin Islands Drugs

British Virgin Islands premier facing drugs charges could be freed from custody
A slurry bomber dumps fire retardant between the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire and homes on the westside of Las Vegas, New Mexico

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town of Las Vegas
Penn Badgley

You star Penn Badgley co-creates podcast on adolescence

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man’s throat for a Covid-19 test at a testing site during the second consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing on Wednesday May 4 2022

Beijing shuts 10% of subway stations to stem Covid-19 spread

Zara Phythian appeared in 2016's Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange actress's husband says woman accusing couple of sexual abuse is 'evil'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways
Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr has claimed the upcoming local elections are the practice round for the Tories and Labour.

Andrew Marr: Tories and Labour warm up for the next general election
Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police