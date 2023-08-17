Bring on Spain’s Red Fury: England’s Lionesses roar into first World Cup final as calls grow for bank holiday

Calls have grown for a bank holiday if the Lionesses win the World Cup. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

England's Lionesses are set to face Spain in the Women's World Cup final after beating Australia's Matildas 3-1.

England sealed a place in the first World Cup final for an England side since 1966, winning 3-1 with a goal by Alessia Russo in the 85th minute on Wednesday.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the final at the end of the week, with growing calls for a celebratory bank holiday if they win.

As the team celebrated their success, manager Sarina Wiegman could be seen saying: "Listen to this crowd chant. Somebody is."

There has been an increase in support for the women's team after their success at the Euro 2022 final.

And now a petition has been set up on the Parliament website asking for a bank holiday if their winning streak continues.

It states: "I'd like the Government to declare a bank holiday for all workers in the United Kingdom. Then we can celebrate in the achievements of England's football team."

But the Government has said an extra bank holiday is not currently in its plans, adding it will find the "right way to celebrate" if England win.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "never complacent" as he backed the suggestion in the event of the Lionesses beating Spain.

"It's almost 60 years since England won the World Cup," he said.

"I'm never complacent about anything... but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: "The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final, they are an inspiration to athletes across the country already.

"Winning the World Cup would be a phenomenal achievement. It absolutely deserves to celebrated with a bank holiday."

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha, when told the Government was pouring cold water on the bank holiday idea, replied on Channel 4 news: "Well I think if the men's team won the World Cup, I'd definitely think they wouldn't think twice, right?

"So it deserves some kind of marking, it deserves some kind of national holiday definitely or something."

The Lionesses celebrate securing their place in a World Cup final. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those to congratulate the Lionesses for their latest win.

Prince William hailed the side's victory, writing: "What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses - on to the final! Commiserations to The Matildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup."

Rishi Sunak posted online: "What a performance Lionesses. Just one more game to go... Bring on Sunday."

Russo's strike came after Lauren Hemp fired home to put England 2-1 up - in response to a wonder goal from Matildas superstar Sam Kerr.

Ella Toone fired a superb goal into the top right corner after a well worked move on the left of the Australia box ten minutes from the end of the first half, putting the team 1-0 in the lead.

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

But that strike looked tame compared to Kerr's wonder strike, as the icon crowned her first start at this world cup by running at the defence and firing in a magnificent goal outside the area just after the hour mark to bring the sides level.

England initially wobbled in the aftermath as if shellshocked, but quickly hit back with Hemp, who showed great desire to wrestle the ball from the Australian defence before firing under Mackenzie Arnold.

Early on in the semi-final, Mary Earps denied Kerr who looked one on one, but the flag went up against her.

England fans celebrate in Boxpark Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Shortly after, a brilliant ball from Alex Greenwood played in Georgia Stanway who fired on the volley at the near post but was denied by Arnold.

England looked sharp in the opening minutes, putting Australia on the back foot, but the Matildas grew into the game.

Hayley Raso had an attempt at the far post after a corner for the hosts on the cusp of half time but it was deflected wide.

Sam Kerr of Australia looks dejected after the team's 1-3 loss to England. Picture: Getty

But shortly after England found the opening after Toone fired in as England worked the ball in from a throw on the left hand side.

England survived a late Australia corner and attack to walk in at half time 1-0 up.

They started the opening minutes of the second half giving the ball away, but Australia struggled to create clear cut chances, repeatedly trying to put the ball into the box but failing to get much purchase from the Lionesses' defence.

As England got forward before the hour mark Hemp shot from outside the area, forcing Arnold to turn it round the corner.

Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her team's third goal. Picture: Getty

Greenwood's subsequent corner was met by captain Millie Bright but she headed wide.

After giving the ball up one too many times, they were finally forced to pay minutes after that Bright chance.

Australia who looked unable to extract much from the game, got the ball and Kerr ran at the England defence in defiance of her calf injury that has limited her appearances at this tournament.

She scored a magnificent goal from outside the area, and England looked shellshocked after as Australia tried to find a rapid second.

But they held their nerves, and came close twice minutes after, with Russo heading just wide from a Hemp cross after Bronze nearly accidentally chipped Arnold with a cross from the right of the Australia penalty area.

Such a strong response paid off when Hemp chased down a long ball from Millie Bright and nipped into to take the ball when Australia's back line failed to deal with it.

With England hoping to see the game out, Kerr was unable to follow up her earlier wonder goal by missing two excellent chances.

First, Mary Fowler sent in a superb ball but Kerr, right in front of the England goal but facing away, could only head over the bar at six yards.

She then managed to play in another Australia attack but Earps saved well before the ball fell to Kerr from a corner - though she could only blast that over the bar too.

Her profligacy was punished when England cleared, and the excellent Hemp latched onto the ball, got past her marker then played in Russo to finish and send England into the final.