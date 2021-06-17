Enid Blyton's work labelled 'racist and xenophobic' in blue plaque rewrite

17 June 2021, 08:59 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 09:02

Enid Blyton has had criticism for "racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit" in her work highlighted by English Heritage
Enid Blyton has had criticism for "racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit" in her work highlighted by English Heritage. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A rewrite of Enid Blyton's blue plaque by English Heritage has highlighted criticism for "racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit" in her books.

The author, best known for children’s books the Famous Five and the Secret Seven, has a blue plaque commemorating her former home in Kingston-upon-Thames, where it is believed she was inspired to begin storytelling.

But the charity, in an audit of its plaque descriptions on its website, has added a section to highlight the controversies the author faced over her work.

It reads: "Blyton’s work has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit.

"A 1966 Guardian article noted the racism of The Little Black Doll (1966), in which the doll of the title, Sambo, is only accepted by his owner once his ‘ugly black face’ is washed ‘clean’ by rain."

The author faced criticism throughout her career for controversial portrayals of non-white or non-British characters in some of her books.

Enid Blyton was best known for her 'Famous Five' series of books
Enid Blyton was best known for her 'Famous Five' series of books. Picture: PA Images

In 1960, Macmillan Cancer Support rejected her manuscript for the book The Mystery That Never Was in 1960 because of alleged xenophobic content.

It said the the book displayed a "faint but unattractive touch of old-fashioned xenophobia" against those who do not speak English.

Most recently, the Royal Mint rejected a commemorative Enid Blyton 50p coin, with the money producer labelling her a "racist, sexist homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer".

But English Heritage added in its description: "Others have argued that while these charges can’t be dismissed, her work still played a vital role in encouraging a generation of children to read."

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US, the charity has set out to include information on figures "whose actions are contested or seen today as negative".

Curatorial director Anna Eavis said in June 2020: "We need to ensure that the stories of those people already commemorated are told in full, without embellishment or excuses."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debris from stricken Sri Lanka ship

Fears of environmental disaster as stricken ship sinks off Sri Lanka
Japan Tokyo Olympics poster

Japan eases coronavirus restrictions ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
China Space Station

Chinese craft docks at space station at start of three-month mission
Injection stock

Australia raises age limit for AstraZeneca jab after blood clots death
A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off

China launches first three-man crew to new space station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick questioned the minister over Matt Hancock

'Is Matt Hancock totally hopeless?': Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot
Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock

Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock
'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

Caller backs Covid-19 vaccine being made mandatory for care home staff

Caller backs Covid-19 vaccine being made mandatory for care home staff
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London