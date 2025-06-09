'Too glam for a 9-to-5 job': Love Island star’s remark irks viewers in first episode of hit reality show

Meg Moore - Love Island star. Picture: ITV

By Shannon Cook

A Love Island star made an off-the-cuff comment about nine-to-five jobs in the first episode of the new season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shakira Khan, 22, entered the villa alongside fellow Love Island star Meg Moore, 25.

When talking about each others' careers, Shakira said to Meg she looked "too glamorous for a nine-to-five job" and must do something exciting for a job.

Meg explained she was a payroll specialist as Shakira replied by calling her a "corporate girlie".

One user commented: "Too gorgeous to do a 9-5??? What does that mean?"

Meanwhile, another penned: "What does “too glamorous to do a 9-5 even mean?".

Maya Jama is returning to present the hit reality show. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the newest edition of the hit reality show was mired with 'controversy' before the first episode aired.

One Love Island contestant was axed from the reality TV show before it began as it's emerged he was previously arrested over an alleged 'machete attack' on a dad.

In a statement, TV bosses said: "For personal reasons, Kyle [Ashman] will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned."

Bosses did not confirm the exact reason why Mr Ashman would not be appearing on the hit show.

The Love Island hopeful was reportedly arrested on suspicion of a machete attack, The Sun reported - as TV bosses sent him home from Majorca ahead of Monday's launch.

He was one of two questioned but was released without further action.

Mr Ashman said: "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

The channel was reportedly unaware of the incident, according to sources.

The victim came close to losing his arm and required urgent medical care, spending around two weeks in the hospital.

There is no indication that Kyle played any role in the assault.

According to police, following a thorough investigation, both individuals were released without any further action being taken.

The 23-year-old was hoping to be lucky in love on the hit reality show fronted by presenter Maya Jama.

He told the programme he was searching for "someone that's fun, confident and just themselves".