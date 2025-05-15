Actor Scarlett Johansson has said filmmakers are being 'muzzled' by 'big tech guys'

15 May 2025, 01:14

Scarlett Johansson was also critical of artificial intelligence (AI) in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.
Scarlett Johansson was also critical of artificial intelligence (AI) in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US actor Scarlett Johansson has said filmmakers are being "muzzled" by "big tech guys" and criticised artificial intelligence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 40-year-old Avengers star said: "These are people (big tech company bosses) that are funding studios. It's all these big tech guys that are funding our industry, and funding the Oscars, and so there you go.

"I guess we're being muzzled in all these different ways, because the truth is that these big tech companies are completely enmeshed in all aspects of our lives. I don't know how you fight that," she told Vanity Fair magazine.

Last year, the New York-born star expressed being "shocked" and "angered" at how "eerily similar" one of the voices in ChatGPT sounded to hers, with OpenAI saying it would "pause" the use of one of the voices in ChatGPT after it drew comparisons with hers.

Read More: Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

Read More: Model Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness that makes it 'hard to take a shower most days'

"There has to be some agreed-upon set of boundaries in order for AI to not be detrimental."
"There has to be some agreed-upon set of boundaries in order for AI to not be detrimental.". Picture: Getty

Speaking about AI in general, she told Vanity Fair: "There has to be some agreed-upon set of boundaries in order for AI to not be detrimental. I wish more people in the public eye would support and speak out about that - I don't know why that's not the case."

Johansson will make her directorial debut with Scarlett The Great, a drama starring 95-year-old June Squibb as Eleanor Morgenstein, a 90-year-old Floridian woman who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student in New York.

Speaking about her openness and desire to speak out, Johansson added: "I love to talk, and I love to listen and share stories and commiserate and open up - I'm a pretty open book, I think, I mean, of course, I'm guarded in some ways - like we all have to be."

The actor will also appear as Cousin Hilda in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme, which is due to be released in the UK on May 23, and as Zora Bennett in the latest instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, which will be released in the UK on July 2.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Some 320 patients a week may have died needlessly in England last year.

320 A&E patients die needlessly every week linked to hospital bed waits

Motor sport bosses have slashed the maximum fines handed out to Formula One drivers for instances of misconduct such as swearing.

Fines for swearing slashed for Formula One drivers

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on Thursday.

Trump and Putin will not attend Ukraine negotiations in Turkey despite Zelenskyy 'ready' for talks

At around 4.25pm armed police were called to the Tobruk Road area in Huyton.

Man shot by armed police after two stabbed in Huyton

Breaking News

Body found in search for missing teenage boy in North Wales

Rapper and producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs is charged with an array of crimes including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution

Jury falls silent as 'freak-off' images shown in P Diddy sex trafficking trial

Calls have been made for new legislation around cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery being carried out in 'living rooms and Airbnbs' becoming 'significant burden' on NHS

A summit between Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin could take place in Istanbul on Thursday.

President Zelenskyy ready for 'any format' of peace negotiations with Russia ahead of Istanbul talks

Officers attended a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, on Tuesday after concerns were raised by residents

Police find 37 dead dogs at suspected 'rescue centre’ as two men arrested

Brogan Stewart (left to right), Christopher Ringrose and Marco Pitzettu

Neo-Nazi extremists guilty of planning terror attacks

A phone thief snatched a mobile near London Bridge.

Moment undercover cops catch phone thief less than a minute after he snatched handset in central London

A still form the poster of Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, out now on Netflix

Fred and Rose West: All of the unanswered questions

Gary Lineker has apologised after sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat

Gary Lineker apologises after sharing 'antisemitic' social media post

All three incidents are believed to have occurred in the last 24 hours and follow a string of other inmate attacks in recent weeks

Prison officer's throat slashed by inmate as staff attacks surge in high-security jails

Banknotes and coins on top of a council tax bill

Martin Lewis welcomes plans to consult on fairer council tax debt collection

The island of Crete, which receives an estimated 5 million visitors annually, was one of the islands hit.

Tsunami fears grow after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Greek isles

Latest News

See more Latest News

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.

Shocking moment 100ft water jet sprays into the air as burst main leaves residential street flooded
Cherri-Ann Austin-Saddington was working at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, when she became infatuated with sex offender Bradley Trengrove, 31

Besotted prison officer who had sex up to 40 times with 'exceptionally dangerous' rapist spared jail
Ms Ventura was in a decade-long relationship with Combs, 55, from around 2008

Diddy’s violent attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie played in full in court as he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges
A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semi-final at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie.

Pictured: Pensioner, 87, 'killed in robbery of cornflakes and Shepherd's pie' as tributes pour in for 'proud Irishman'
A British teenager who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling has revealed she is 'pregnant'.

Brit teenager, 18, who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling tells court she is 'pregnant'
Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire.

Nursery staff member arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as Ofsted closes site

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm

Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

.

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News