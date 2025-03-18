Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, reveals iconic role he wants to play and how his friends reacted Netflix drama

18 March 2025, 11:03 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 11:05

Owen Cooper
Owen Cooper. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The teen star of Netflix’s latest hit Adolescence has revealed the iconic role he wants to play after appearing in the nail-biting drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Owen Cooper, 15, shot to fame overnight after playing schoolboy Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering a schoolgirl in the four-part series created by actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne.

In a new interview, the show’s young star revealed that Tom Holland inspired him to become an actor and he dreams of taking over from the 28-year-old to play Marvel’s iconic Spiderman.

He also opened up about his next project, playing the younger version of Jacob Elordi's Heathcliffe in the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie.

Read More: Rizzle Kicks star says children 'rely' on online communities for connection as he says 'boredom' to blame for rising crime

Netflix has revealed the behind the scenes secrets from Adolescence
Netflix has revealed the behind the scenes secrets from Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

“[He is] such a nice guy, my family can say the same as well,” Owen said of Saltburn star Elordi.

The teenager told Variety he couldn't say much more about production but said it had been “fun”.

“It's been going really well. I've really enjoyed it. Obviously it not one-shot anymore! So I'm getting used to that. But it's been amazing. Emerald's lovely.”

He added that Stephen Graham played a key role in him getting the part, with the beloved British actor singing his praises at every opportunity.

Stephen would always make sure to “check in on him” during particularly gruelling scenes on the set of Adolescence, offering advice and support when he needed it.

Owen Cooper (l) and Stephen Graham (r) star in Adolescence
Owen Cooper (l) and Stephen Graham (r) star in Adolescence. Picture: Netfllix

Graham has described Owen’s rise to fame as the show’s “greatest achievement.”

And while viewers and critics alike have been full of praise for Owen, the most surprising words of encouragement came from his friends at home, the young actor said.

He said: “I didn't think they would, to be honest, I thought they'd take the mick. But yeah… they've been really, really good about it.”

Adolescence has already earned critical praise and a number of celebrity fans. The drama took months of preparation and rehearsals so that all of the filming could be done in one continuous shot.

A Simple Favour and Ghostbusters director Feig wrote on X: "The first episode of the @netflix show Adolescence is one of the best hours of television I've ever seen.

"An emotional and technological masterwork, the show works on all levels. I can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes. Huge congrats to all involved."

Graham and director Philip Barantini, who previously collaborated on the Bafta and Bifa-nominated Boiling Point - which was also shot in one continuous take - reunite for the show.

The cast also features Top Boy star Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Chloe actress Erin Doherty taking on the role of Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie's case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The scene on Tuesday.

LIVE: Major police response on The Strand, central London after ‘van hit three people’

Breaking
The scene on Tuesday

Police and ambulances rush to crash on Strand near Somerset House after ‘van ran over three people’

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election.

US ‘could recognise Crimea as Russian in peace deal’ as Trump to hold ceasefire talks with Putin

Paul Young and his wife Lorna had been on holiday in Santorini when the fall happened

Paul Young rushed into intensive care after horror fall on luxury Greek holiday

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza last night - the largest attack since the January ceasefire

'Greatest fear realised': Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu as Gaza strikes put captives 'at grave risk'

A group picture of all the researchers – from various science projects -- at the South African research station, SANAE IV, Antar

Revealed: Why Antarctic scientist 'snapped' on remote base as team begs for rescue after 'assaults and death threats'

Rescue teams at work after the plane crashed into the sea, on Roatan island, Honduras

Plane crash kills seven including popular music star after jet goes down off Honduras coast

The NHS watchdog has called for overweight patients to be weighed each year.

Overweight patients should be weighed every year so doctors can monitor them, says NHS watchdog

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash

Driving test rules have changed

Warning over new rules for driving tests, as ministers push to slash waiting times

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Fresh twist in death of Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy as it emerges she called doctors a day after police say she died

Exclusive
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples

Exclusive
Part of the River Trent had 50 times the bacteria of safe swimming water

'There's something wrong with the water': Bacteria in UK river 50 times higher than safe swimming levels

The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1

Third teenager dies after horror crash in West Midlands as one left fighting for life

King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King and Queen set to meet Pope next month despite pontiff's ill health

This image taken from NASA video shows the SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore and Nick Hague.

NASA astronauts 'stranded' in space for months begin journey back to Earth in SpaceX Dragon capsule

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapses as IDF launches 'extensive' strikes on Gaza killing 'at least 330'
Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Israel launches 'extensive' deadly strikes on Gaza, which Hamas says indicate 'unilateral end to ceasefire'
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, the last surviving pilot that served in the Battle of Britain, has passed away at the age of 105.

Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway dies aged 105

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned

Polling station at Deptford Park School.

Russian networks tried to disrupt UK election but did not cause ‘notable’ impact, security minister says
IKEA store in Vilnius, Lithuania

Russian spies accused of firebombing Ikea store ‘because colours are the same as the Ukraine flag’
Facial recognition will be used to help passengers skip passport queues at ports.

British travellers arriving back in UK could 'avoid passport queues' with new facial recognition technology
The White House said Trump is ‘determined’ to get a peace deal in Ukraine over the line, as the US president gears up for talks for Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

‘We’ve never been closer to a peace deal’ in Ukraine, says White House ahead of Trump-Putin talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to John Hemingway

Prince William pays tribute to last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, after he died aged 105
Princess Kate enjoyed a Guinness as she joined soldiers in the cookhouse

Princess of Ales! Kate buys a round for the Irish Guards at St Patrick’s Day parade

Kate laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London

Kate dresses in green to visit Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day after missing last year's trip amid cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News