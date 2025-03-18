Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, reveals iconic role he wants to play and how his friends reacted Netflix drama

By Henry Moore

The teen star of Netflix’s latest hit Adolescence has revealed the iconic role he wants to play after appearing in the nail-biting drama.

Owen Cooper, 15, shot to fame overnight after playing schoolboy Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering a schoolgirl in the four-part series created by actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne.

In a new interview, the show’s young star revealed that Tom Holland inspired him to become an actor and he dreams of taking over from the 28-year-old to play Marvel’s iconic Spiderman.

He also opened up about his next project, playing the younger version of Jacob Elordi's Heathcliffe in the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie.

Netflix has revealed the behind the scenes secrets from Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

“[He is] such a nice guy, my family can say the same as well,” Owen said of Saltburn star Elordi.

The teenager told Variety he couldn't say much more about production but said it had been “fun”.

“It's been going really well. I've really enjoyed it. Obviously it not one-shot anymore! So I'm getting used to that. But it's been amazing. Emerald's lovely.”

He added that Stephen Graham played a key role in him getting the part, with the beloved British actor singing his praises at every opportunity.

Stephen would always make sure to “check in on him” during particularly gruelling scenes on the set of Adolescence, offering advice and support when he needed it.

Owen Cooper (l) and Stephen Graham (r) star in Adolescence. Picture: Netfllix

Graham has described Owen’s rise to fame as the show’s “greatest achievement.”

And while viewers and critics alike have been full of praise for Owen, the most surprising words of encouragement came from his friends at home, the young actor said.

He said: “I didn't think they would, to be honest, I thought they'd take the mick. But yeah… they've been really, really good about it.”

Adolescence has already earned critical praise and a number of celebrity fans. The drama took months of preparation and rehearsals so that all of the filming could be done in one continuous shot.

A Simple Favour and Ghostbusters director Feig wrote on X: "The first episode of the @netflix show Adolescence is one of the best hours of television I've ever seen.

"An emotional and technological masterwork, the show works on all levels. I can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes. Huge congrats to all involved."

Graham and director Philip Barantini, who previously collaborated on the Bafta and Bifa-nominated Boiling Point - which was also shot in one continuous take - reunite for the show.

The cast also features Top Boy star Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Chloe actress Erin Doherty taking on the role of Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie's case.