Aggie MacKenzie breaks silence after death of 'tortured soul' Kim Woodburn following How Clean is Your House? feud

17 June 2025, 13:30 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 13:32

Kim Woodburn, in 3th place, leaves the Celebrity Big Brother house on February 3, 2017
Kim Woodburn, here on Big Brother in 2017, has died. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty

By Shannon Cook

Aggie MacKenzie has paid tribute to her former co-star as TV personality Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 following a short illness.

Tributes have been paid to the TV star, who rose to fame with Aggie MacKenzie on Channel 4's hit series How Clean is Your House?

The Scottish journalist, 69, discussed the TV duo's fiery relationship and paid tribute to her former co-star in the wake of Kim's shock death on 16 June.

Aggie described Kim as a "tortured soul" who is now "finally at peace."

Woodburn's co-star Aggie Mackenzie has acknowledged the death by giving a statement.
Woodburn's co-star Aggie Mackenzie has acknowledged the death by giving a statement. Picture: Alamy

Woodburn's co-star Aggie Mackenzie has acknowledged the death by giving a statement.

"Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace," this read. "We clashed often."

Mackenzie added: "Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman."

Kim's husband posted on her official Instagram account: "My wonderful, beautiful Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love," accompanied by numerous photos of Woodburn over the years.

A representative for Kim said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

Kim Woodburn seen in final Instagram video

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

"Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

Kim's family decribed the star as an 'incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.'
Kim's family decribed the star as an 'incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.'. Picture: Alamy
Kim rose to fame with Aggie MacKenzie on Channel 4's hit series How Clean is Your House?
Kim rose to fame with Aggie MacKenzie on Channel 4's hit series How Clean is Your House? Picture: Alamy

"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends be given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."

Kim also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2009 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

She also regularly appeared on ITV’s Loose Women and This Morning.

Aggie and Kim To The Rescue!

Months ago, Kim stopped her online posts - sending a message to fans on Instagram saying: “No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!”

A note posted on her instagram read: “We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem. Kim sends her love to you all.”

In February this year, Kim's management revealed that she would be off work for several weeks while she recovered from an eye operation. Up until recently she would record Instagram videos for her fans along with personalised messages on Cameo. 

Before finding fame, Kim worked in children’s homes, in retail, and as a social worker helping teenage girls in Liverpool. Then known as Patricia McKenzie, she had a stint modelling, doing jobs for Littlewoods in the late 1960s.

TV cleaning gurus Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie arrive at Gordon Ramsay's temporary restaurant in Brick Lane, east London for 'Hell's Kitchen' in 2004
Kim and Aggie fell out in recent years. Picture: Alamy

Did Kim and Aggie fall out?

Years ago, a rift emerged between Kim and her How Clean is Your House? co-star Aggie MacKenzie.

They had a bust-up at a theatre in Brighton in 2007 and reportedly had not spoken off camera since then.

Aggie had accused her of ‘over stepping the mark’ during a row while doing panto in Brighton and she said she ‘lost her rag’ with Kim.

Aggie said: “I was so shocked and upset and angry. I lost my rag with her.

"I said, ‘You’ve really overstepped the mark now!’.

“She didn’t apologise and I thought, ‘Right, there’s a line drawn here!’.”

Aggie continued: “It had all come to a bitter end. We’ve never spoken since.”

In 2022 Kim said: “Of course we fell out.

"And since we fell out and Aggie’s written a few columns about it, which I would never do about Aggie, but I'll tell you why I wouldn't.

“For six years she was marvellous in that show with me."

Kim went on to apologise to Aggie, wishing her well and thanking her for the work they did together.

She added: "Thank you very much Aggie, we made a few bob and it's great to have a few bucks in your pocket.

“And I thank her as well. She had to be good as well to make it work. And so I say I'm sorry we fell out.

“I'm not prepared to discuss it like she does because I wish her all the luck in the world.”

