Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody

Aimee Lou Wood arriving to HBO original series “The White Lotus” season 3 premiere in in Los Angeles in February, and Sarah Sherman's impression of her character, Chelsea, during the "White Lotus" sketch on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Alamy/NBC via Getty Images

By Emma Soteriou

Aimee Lou Wood has criticised SNL over a "mean and unfunny" White Lotus skit.

The 31-year-old addressed the sketch, which showed SNL cast member Sarah Sherman impersonating her with a British accent and exaggerated prosthetic teeth, on her Instagram stories.

"Whilst in honest mode - I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," she said, adding that she might delete the post later.

SNL has since apologised for the sketch.

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in the White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Wood plays Chelsea in the third series of The White Lotus, which follows the lives of guests and staff at a luxury resort in Thailand as dark secrets are revealed and tensions rise over the course of the holiday.

The sketch, titled White Potus, saw characters replaced by depictions of Donald Trump and his inner circle.

In later posts, the actress, who has also starred in Sex Education and Toxic Town, said: "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure - that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

She added: "On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it so I'm glad I said something instead of going in on myself."

Aimee Lou Wood attends The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actress addressed the skit in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Wood shared supportive messages from fans, including one that read: "Don't delete it. It was mean, and saying it out loud removes their power.

"You're unreal in every way, I have a big gap in my teeth and an overbite and you've genuinely made me feel so much better about myself."

In a recent GQ Hype interview, Wood said the conversation around her appearance made her "a bit sad" as she was "not getting to talk about my work".

On Instagram, she also addressed confusion over the interview, clarifying that her comments about feeling "ugly" stemmed from her own insecurities, not from anything said by HBO.

In the interview, Wood explained how White was said to have fought to cast her which had made her feel insecure. "That was my own paranoid thought," she said.

"Nobody at HBO would say that. My point in the article was about how our minds play tricks on us. Please read carefully before getting angry for me.

"HBO has been nothing but super supportive."

In another story, Wood added: "So, to conclude today's rant: HBO - kind and supportive and never wronged me and so leave them alone. SNL - mean."