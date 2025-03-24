Alesha Dixon breaks up with husband after 12 years together - and reveals reason they're still living in same home

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Alesha Dixon has confirmed that she has broken up with her partner of 12 years.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 46, said that she had split up with dancer Azuka Ononye, but that they were still living together for the sake of their children.

The two have been married since 2017 and have two daughters together - Azura, 10, and Anaya, aged 4.

Dixonwent for a holiday in Jamaica recently as she sought to recover from the break-up.

She is said to have told friends that the relationship was over as long ago as November last year.

A source told the Sun: "Alesha confirmed she’s split from Azuka and is navigating that as best she can.

“They are still living together for the sake of their family and are co-parenting.

“Alesha headed to Jamaica with her friends to get some sunshine and have a break from her hectic schedule.

“It was a great tonic and she had a fantastic time.”

Dixon and Ononye are thought to have met for the first time in 2006, when he was working as a back-up dancer for her group Mis-Teeq.

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye. Picture: Alamy

She said she began by playing "hard to get" but soon realised that they were a good match.

Dixon said in an interview in 2014: "I don't have to be anything other than who I am and it's a great feeling when you can just be yourself with someone. And it's like being with my best friend every day."

Ononye is her second husband, having ended her first marriage to MC Harvey in 2006.

Alesha Dixon was married to MC Harvey until 2006. Picture: Alamy

Dixon rose to prominence with Mis-Teeq in the early 2000s, before going solo. She later became a television presenter, hosting Strictly Come Dancing before moving to Britain's Got Talent.

Ononye, who has worked with stars like Tinie Tempah and Alexandra Burke, describes himself on his website as "a multi-faceted artist focused on pushing his and all boundaries, [who] blends his knowledge, style and experience across the board with his contagiously smooth and positive energy bringing any project he is involved with to life".