US singer-songwriter Alex Warren breaks UK chart record previously held by Ed Sheeran

6 June 2025, 18:24

Ed Sheeran (L) and Alex Warren (R).
Ed Sheeran (L) and Alex Warren (R). Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Singer-songwriter Alex Warren has broken two UK chart records, becoming the US male artist with the longest-running number one single ever.

His hit song Ordinary has also reached new heights to be named the longest-running number one single of the 2020s, beating Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits in 2021, according to the Official Charts Company.

Ed Sheeran recently invited Warren to sing the latter’s song Ordinary at a pub, which Ed Sheeran had built in Coachella.

Ed can be seen introducing Alex in a video posted on TikTok, telling the crowd they'd only met an hour ago.

"I would like to invite someone to the stage," he told his fans. "I met his guy today for the first time, we rehearsed this about an hour ago, and I'm so honoured that he's come to join us. Will you make some noise for Alex Warren."

The singer-songwriter scored his 12th week at the top of the leaderboard making him the US male solo artist with the most consecutive weeks at number one.

He beats the late American country singer Slim Whitman who achieved 11 consecutive weeks in 1955 with Rose Marie.

According to the Official Charts Company, Californian Warren's hit song Ordinary has had 107 million streams with a total of 920,000 chart sales since it first entered the charts in February.

Martin Talbot of the Official Charts Company said: "There's nothing "ordinary" about Alex Warren's impact on 2025, with his smash hit single setting new records with ease.

"Usurping Ed Sheeran is one thing, but taking a chart record away from Slim Whitman after 70 years is simply astonishing."

Following Warren in the UK singles charts is US singer Ravyn Lenae who jumped ahead of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club and is now at number two with her song Love Me Not.

At number four is Sombr's Undressed followed by south-east London singer-songwriter Skye Newman whose second single Family Matters has granted her a place in the top five for the first time.

Meanwhile, in the album charts, Ed Sheeran's +-=÷x (Tour Collection) remains at number one for a second non-consecutive week.

Ahead of her headlining slot at Barcelona's Primavera Festival, Espresso singer, Sabrina Carpenter, who released a new single, Manchild, on Friday, remains in the top five album charts for the 41st week with Short N' Sweet.

Carpenter, is joined in the top five by Miley Cyrus with her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which reached number three on the charts.

Pop star Taylor Swift's Reputation made a return to the charts for the first time in eight years following news that she now owns all the music she has made.

