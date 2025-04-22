Supermodel Alexa Chung selling her wardrobe on Vinted

22 April 2025, 12:35

Alexa Chung is selling her wardrobe on second-hand marketplace Vinted
Alexa Chung is selling her wardrobe on second-hand marketplace Vinted. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The model and fashion icon is selling her second-hand clothes…Alexa Chung is selling her personal fashion pieces on the second-hand marketplace Vinted.

The model, presenter and ex-fashion designer is selling an array of her designer goods exclusively on Vinted from 4th May 2025.

The collection features tops, bags, sunglasses and shoes from the likes of Prada, JW Anderson, Saint Laurent, Gucci and more.

Alexa Chung has said she is selling her wardrobe because her style is evolving
Alexa Chung has said she is selling her wardrobe because her style is evolving. Picture: Alamy

While some pieces are only a few years old, Chung is also selling a host of vintage gems, including a silk 1930s coral dress that she wore to Paris Fashion Week.

“I think there’s something so romantic about connecting to another era through what we wear,” says Chung.

“The idea that you can repurpose and bring a new attitude to something that was made for another time and another context, I find the concept of trends coming back around and evolving each time weirdly comforting amidst the current chaos.”

Highlights of the collection include a diamanté-embroidered Miu Miu bralette and a Barbie pink Gucci shoulder bag.

“The Dries Van Noten silver trainers are very hard to say goodbye to, as are the Saint Laurent patent black flats, which go with so many different things,” says Chung.

Alexa Chung's collection features tops, bags and sunglasses from the likes of Prada, JW Anderson, Saint Laurent and Gucci
Alexa Chung's collection features tops, bags and sunglasses from the likes of Prada, JW Anderson, Saint Laurent and Gucci. Picture: Alamy

“I’m also selling a pink Gucci bag, which I already slightly regret,” she laughs, “But I am doing the clear-out with Vinted because my style is evolving.”

Chung is known for her eclectic yet tasteful British style.

Sourcing a lot of her staple pieces from vintage shopping, it seems apposite for Chung to be selling her wardrobe on Vinted.

“I love the magic and rush of unearthing something unexpected that might knock your comfortable style out of its regular lane slightly,” she says.

“Vintage fashion has the ability to breathe new life into your wardrobe because it brings with it an inherent playfulness.”

A lover of all things kitsch and individual, Chung started her own label, Alexachung in 2017, which featured ballet pumps, bold knits and wax jackets.

However, the label closed in 2022, as Chung stated, “the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception”.

But Chung’s iconic style has endured, being a cited as trend setter and the ‘pioneer of the ballet pump’, which came back into fashion in 2022.In the spirit of her ever ‘evolving’ wardrobe:

“These items carry so many memories and we had great times together but now it is time to kiss them goodbye,” says Chung.

“The idea that they can live on in someone else’s wardrobe and be new again to them is very appealing.

”All the sales proceeds from Chung’s wardrobe on Vinted will be donated to Endometriosis UK, as chosen by Chung.

Her items will be available to purchase from the May 4 2025 at 6pm for Vinted members in the UK.

A second drop of further unique items from brands like Dior and Loewe will follow in June 2025.

