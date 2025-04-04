Amandaland star and comedian Peter Serafinowicz splits from actress wife after 23 years

4 April 2025, 14:54

Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander have split.
Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander have split. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Peter Serafinowicz has separated from his wife, actress Sarah Alexander, after more than two decades together, reports say.

The actor and comedian, known for Shaun of the Dead, Phantom Menace and Guardians of the Galaxy, has parted ways with Ms Alexander, 54.

The pair share a son and daughter, and have been together for 23 years.

Mr Serafinowicz last starred in comedy show Amandaland as Johannes Van Der Velde, the South African boyfriend to the series' protagonist, Amanda.

Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander, October 17, 2017
Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander, October 17, 2017. Picture: Getty

Ms Alexander is best known for her roles in Green Wing and Coupling.

She made headlines for her high-profile relationship with actor Gerald Harper, then 70, when she was 30.

In March, Amandaland was confirmed to return for a second series.

Sarah Alexander and Peter Serafinowicz attending the European premiere of Spy held at the Odeon cinema Leicester Square, London.
Sarah Alexander and Peter Serafinowicz attending the European premiere of Spy held at the Odeon cinema Leicester Square, London. Picture: Alamy

Co-creator Sharon Horgan said: "With any new show you put out there, your main hope is to make something you love and are proud of.

"The extra bonus is that it’s a critical hit. But to have a loyal audience of this size is just beyond your hopes and expectations.

"The incredible cast and writers, director and production team worked so hard on this show, and it’s so wonderful to see that hard work pay off."

