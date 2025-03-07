Amazon hatches plan for female 007 as streaming giant plots future of James Bond

7 March 2025, 22:16

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released in 2021
Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Amazon bosses are considering opting for a female 007 in upcoming James Bond content, industry insiders have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prior to taking over the reins of Bond, Amazon reportedly approached the owners of the iconic spy to pitch a female-fronted 007 spin-off show.

This news comes after Amazon MGM Studios made the surprise announcement it would be taking over creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family.

The shock announcement has left Bond fans worried Amazon may dilute the series’ prestige by releasing a slew of straight to streaming spin-off shows.

Daniel Craig as James Bond
Daniel Craig as James Bond. Picture: Alamy

Now, an industry insider has told the Hollywood Reporter: “Sources close to the franchise say the streamer approached the Broccolis with pitches for a TV series based on Moneypenny, the MI6 secretary who’s been batting eyes at Bond since Sean Connery’s days, as well as a show about Bond CIA buddy Felix Leiter, and maybe even something involving a female 007.”

At the time, the Broccoli’s were not interested.

But with Amazon now having full creative control, a female-fronted 007 streaming show is on the cards, the insider said.

Announcing Amazon’s creative takeover, Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Mr Wilson, 83, said: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.

"Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Ms Broccoli, 64, added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Under the new joint venture, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.

