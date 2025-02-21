Andrew Tate sparks outrage after 'disgusting' comment on Ariana Grande's appearance

Andrew Tate shares comment about Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Andrew Tate has sparked outrage with a crude comment about Ariana Grande's appearance at the BAFTAs.

Andrew Tate caused outrage after he shared a 'disgusting' comment regarding Ariana Grande's appearance.

The self proclaimed "misogynist", 38, was arrested in 2022 in Romania. He was arrested on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

Taking to social media site X on Wednesday, he said: "I'm sorry Ariana Grande you're too skinny and I would no longer f**k you. Access denied."

He went on to leave another comment, under a post of the Wicked star, 31, saying she "looks like a crack h*e."

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT). Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

"This is the most disrespectful and disgusting tweet I’ve seen today," one user responded.

"She's more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation, and hasn't been to jail," another added.

This comes as Ariana Grande's appearance at the BAFTAs sparked concerns for her health.

Fans worry that she has lost an extreme amount of weight since appearing in blockbuster film, Wicked.

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have both been nominated for Oscars - with the film up for ten Academy Awards in total.

This week, President Trump’s administration has pressured the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on Andrew Tate, according to reports.

The self-proclaimed misogynist is facing allegations of trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering, alongside his brother Tristan.

The siblings, who are dual UK and US citizens and vocal supporters of Trump, deny any wrongdoing.

Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, were released from house arrest by a Romanian court last month pending the outcome of the investigation.

However, they remain under judicial control and can travel within Romania but not leave the country.

Their case has now been raised by US officials in a phone call with the Romanian government last week, according to the Financial Times.

Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, then reportedly pressed the matter in a meeting with Emil Hurezeanu, the Romanian foreign minister, at the Munich Security Conference.