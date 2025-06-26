Media giant Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Anna Wintour at The 78th Annual Tony Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Media titan Anna Wintour has made the shock announcement she is quitting her role as editorial chief at American Vogue.

Staff were informed on Thursday that Anna, 75, would be switching position at the US branch of the magazine after nearly 40 years in post.

According to reports, Anna will remain chief content officer at parent company Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue but step down as editor in chief.

As part of the job switch, the media icon will continue to play a central role in the running of e GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors and Allure.

Anna Wintour circa 1980s in New York City. Picture: Getty

This shock announcement comes as part of Condé Nast’s global organisational structure, which will see the media giant unify all of its editorial teams.

In her new role, Anna will oversee content across all Condé Nast brands.

The media stalwart first joined Vogue in the early 80s, and by 198,5 she replaced Beatrix Miller as British Vogue's editor.

Just three years later, she became American Vogue’s editor in chief.

She was named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2017 and in 2020 became Global Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast.

Anna played down rumours of her retirement during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

“This morning, His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working, and I said firmly, no. It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve,” she said.

Dame Anna is rumoured to have inspired a former personal assistant, Lauren Weisberger, in creating the character of Miranda Priestly for her bestselling 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada.

The book was made into a successful movie in 2006, starring Meryl Streep in the role of Priestly.



