Singer Anne-Marie welcomes baby boy as star gives birth to second child with Slowthai

Anne-Marie, 34, has given birth to her second child just over a year since her daughter was born. Picture: Instagram annemarie

By Alice Padgett

Anne-Marie, 34, has given birth to her second child just over a year since her daughter was born.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Singer Anne-Marie, and her husband Slowthai, 30, have welcomed their baby boy.

Their daughter, named Seven, was born just over a year ago in February 2024.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai, aka Tyron Kaymone Frampton, have been married since 2022.

The singer shared the news on Instagram with a string of snaps of her newborn boy.

"Another beautiful little thing has entered our lives," she wrote.

The singer revealed the gender of her newborn on Capital Breakfast in April.

The three presenters, Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, asked Anne-Marie if she new what she was having.

"Can you tell us?" Sian asked.

"Yeah, it's a boy!" Anne-Marie answered.

Chris said: "That’s so exciting!"

Anne-Marie added that she's content with one boy and one girl "then I'm done", she said.

The singer joked it was difficult to chose names for her children.

"Probably choosing a name because Seven is so unique so we can't just call him Barry. I don't even know if it's going to be the name because it's so odd but we've got the name ****," but the suggestion was bleeped out.

Anne-Marie revealed she suffered from gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

She said she also had to give up being a vegetarian after she had intense pregnancy cravings.

Back in December Anne-Marie shared 2024 was the "hardest year" for her.

"2024 the most beautiful yet hardest year of our lives. God really tryina see how strong I am hahaha."

"I miss you all and I love you all more than you’ll ever know. I have SO MUCH for you in the new year that you’ll probably be sick of me (please don’t be) have the best break if you can and see you soon," she wrote