Arctic Monkeys start rumours of new album for 2025

8 August 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 12:18

SOMERSET - JUNE 23: Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Alex Turner performs as Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Arctic Monkeys have given a hint that their eighth album could be on the way after taking promotion for The Car down from their website.

The Sheffield band have not released any music since their 2022 LP which led to a world tour the following year with a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

As of this week, visitors to arcticmonkeys.com are no longer greeted with The Car graphics but a dark green screen, and some generic merch and video information.

A new section titled ‘newsletter’ now also appears. Filling in the details provides no immediate response or information into your inbox.

Arctic Monkeys' studio albums

  • Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not (2006)
  • Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007)
  • Humbug (2009)
  • Suck It and See (2011)
  • AM (2013)
  • Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018)
  • The Car (2022)

It is the latest nugget of information for news-hungry fans, following drummer Matt Helders sharing short videos on his Instagram page.

These clips showed him in the studio with short pieces of electronic music playing. It is unclear if what plays will go towards an Arctic Monkeys project or if Helders intends it for himself.

Has it Leaked tweeted: “Arctic Monkeys, despite solo projects, studio sessions booked for November. Me guessing and hoping - Full summer tour 2026.”

While this is all speculation, what has been confirmed is that the four-piece have launched Bang Bang Recordings.

This presumed record label has been logged with UK Gov under the names of the members; Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley, and Alex Turner.

