Are You Being Served? star dies aged 82

11 April 2025, 11:48

Mike Berry (left) appeared alongside John Inman (right) in the sitcom Are You Being Served?
Mike Berry (left) appeared alongside John Inman (right) in the sitcom Are You Being Served? Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

TV star Mike Berry who appeared in Are You Being Served? has died at the age of 82.

The actor and singer, known for hits including Tribute to Buddy Holly and The Sunshine of Your Smile, performed his last show in February.

Mike’s manager and friend Peter Stockton shared the news of his death on Friday, saying in a Facebook post that “the legendary Mike Berry died peacefully this morning, his family members by his bedside”.

He paid tribute to the “highly talented performer whose career spanned 64 years”.

Mr Stockton added that Berry “was also a gifted actor, highlighted by his performances in the iconic comedy Are You Being Served?

More sad news unfortunately, I'm shocked and saddened to learn we've lost Mike Berry quite suddenly, as our mutual pal...

Posted by David Stark on Friday, April 11, 2025

“A tragic loss to our world of music, and I hope that he is now having a laugh with many of his old pals up in Heaven.” 

His final show was held at The Half Moon pub and venue in London in late February. Mr Stockton said: “It was a sell out, and was testimony to his superb talent.”

Berry worked as a musician until he was cast in Worzel Gummidge in 1979. 

Two years later, he joined the cast of Are You Being Served? and remained on the show until it wrapped up in 1985. 

