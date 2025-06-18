Ariana Grande announces death of 'beloved' grandma Nonna Marjorie at age of 99

Singer Ariana Grande (L) and Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande attend the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Ariana Grande has announced the death of her grandmother Marjorie Grande at the age of 99.

The singer made the announcement on Wednesday morning saying Marjorie "passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family".

She posted an image of her now both deceased grandparents smiling on their wedding day with the caption "forever".

In a prepared statement, she said: "We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away.

"Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Marjorie Grande passed at the age of 99. Picture: Instagram/Ariana Grande

"We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.

"Love, The Grandes".

Marjorie has appeared on a number of Ariana's songs including 'daydreamin'', 'bloodline' and 'ordinary things'.

After the release of 'ordinary things', Nonna Marjorie made history by becoming the oldest person to be featured on the Hot 100 charts.