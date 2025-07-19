Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace goes viral

A video appearing to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral earlier this week. Picture: Tik Tok

By Jennifer Kennedy

The chief executive of tech firm Astronomer has resigned after a video appearing to show the CEO and another senior member of staff embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral.

The tech firm said chief executive Andy Byron had tendered his resignation, and that the board of directors had accepted.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

"The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

The resignation comes after CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces after Coldplay’s “kiss cam” centred on them at a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Byron can be seen holding the woman, reportedly a colleague, in his arms before diving off camera to hide his face.

The woman in the video is believed to be married CEO Byron’s HR chief Kristin Cabot, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

As the pair appeared on screen, laughter erupted in the arena, with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin quipping: "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

The firm launched a formal investigation into the incident, saying in a statement that its leaders are "expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

Byron had reportedly been CEO of software company Astronomer, which is believed to be worth more than £1billion, since July 2023.

The footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online earlier this week.