'We feel like we’ve been given the world': Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon reveals she’s pregnant after 20-year struggle

13 May 2025, 15:03 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 15:13

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy
Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. Picture: Getty Images

By Frankie Elliott

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has ended a two-decade-long struggle to become a mother after revealing she is pregnant with her first child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer, 44, took to Instagram to share the news via a video, in which she beamed as she told fans she "couldn't be happier".

In the clip, McClarnon, whose pop group had a number one single with Whole Again in 2001, can be seen sitting on a bench with her back to camera, before getting up to show off her baby bump.

The mother-to-be admitted the uplifting discovery came after years of "quite painful IVF and dark times" with her husband Peter Cho.

"I've been keeping a secret from you, and I've mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile," the singer wrote in subtitles on the video.

"But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and dark times, I'm pregnant!

"We feel like we've been given the world."

McClarnon also wrote a heartwarming caption for the post, which read: "I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead.

"I just can’t believe we’re here. So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse.

"I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with ivf and loss after so much hope.

"I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful. I am so grateful!"

The comment's section was filled with messages of support from the pop star's celebrity friends.

In the video, McClarnon can be seen sitting on a bench with her back to camera, before getting up to show off her baby bump
In the video, McClarnon can be seen sitting on a bench with her back to camera, before getting up to show off her baby bump. Picture: Liz McClarnon/Instagram

Her fellow Kitten Natasha Hamilton wrote: "Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both!

"After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything."

Liberty X star Michelle Heaton added: "So unbelievably happy for you both ."I know how the road has been unkind to get here .. but look at u now .. so so happy xx love to all three of u xx."

McClarnon joined Atomic Kitten with Hamilton and Kerry Katona in 1998.

The group rose to fame almost instantly and would go on to sell 12 million albums and 8 million singles worldwide.

In terms of sales, Atomic Kitten are one of the most successful European girl groups of the twenty first century, alongside the Sugababes.

Whole Again became the group's most successful single, staying at number one for four weeks in the UK and six weeks in Germany.

In Britain, it was the 13th-best-selling single of the 2000s.

