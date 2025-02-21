Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon

Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon. Picture: Amazon

By Danielle de Wolfe

Long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours has been cancelled for a second time despite Amazon's attempt at a major re-launch of the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In 2022, the show was cancelled by Channel 5 after it failed to secure new funding, but a few months after what was meant to be its final episode, Amazon swept in to save the series.

Revived by streaming site Amazon Freevee and Fremantle, the streamer forked out huge sums on the relaunch of the hit show.

However, it was announced on Thursday that the show is set to switch off the studio lights for good after filming concludes this summer.

A statement on the programme's social media accounts confirmed the final episode of the 40-year-old series would air in December 2025.

It follows reports production company Fremantle Media failed to secure a renewed deal with Amazon.

Australian soap opera Neighbours cancelled for a second time by Amazon. Picture: Amazon

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: "Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show's first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

"As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours - bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally.

Read more: Live and let subscribe: James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon after more than 60 years

Read more: 'Several' buses explode in Israel in 'suspected terror attack'

"We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future."

The soap opera follows the lives of residents in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

Neighbours is available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.

It is also available Australia on 10 Peach and streaming service 10 Play.

Channel 10 said on X: "They've been our neighbours for almost 40 years, we're so sad to be saying goodbye. We'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to this remarkable Australian story over the years."