Austria’s JJ wins Eurovision as Israel comes second - with nul points for the UK

18 May 2025, 00:24

Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest JJ from Austria holds up the trophy onstage.
Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest JJ from Austria holds up the trophy onstage. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Austria’s JJ has won the Eurovision Song Contest with the emotional song Wasted Love, while Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was the runner-up.

The singer, real name Johannes Pietsch, opted for a black and white staging in Basel, Switzerland, which looked like a disastrous boat trip as he sang about someone he cared about being overwhelmed.

The 24-year-old was emotional as he said "thank you Europe, I love you all", after performing his song for a second time.

Vienna-born JJ is an Austrian-Filipino opera singer and has been studying at the Music and Art Private University of Vienna (MUK).

Previous Austrian wins include drag artist Conchita Wurst in 2014 with Rise Like A Phoenix, and 1966's Udo Jurgens with Merci Cherie.

Read More: Comedian Matt Lucas pulls out of performance mid-show as voice 'deserts' him

Read More: Music festivals in London park ‘have to be cancelled’ after court decision, lawyers say

JJ from Austria who performed the song 'Wasted Love' reacts to voting during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.
JJ from Austria who performed the song 'Wasted Love' reacts to voting during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alamy
Remember Monday representing United Kingdom performs on stage during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.
Remember Monday representing United Kingdom performs on stage during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Getty

The UK received zero points from the public vote at the Eurovision grand final in Basel, Switzerland.

It comes after Remember Monday, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, performed their song What The Hell Just Happened?

Israel scored 357 points at the Eurovision grand final in Basel, Switzerland.

Singer Yuval Raphael, 24, sang her entry New Day Will Rise, receiving 297 points from the public vote.

KAJ from Sweden performs the song 'Bara Bada Bastu' during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland.
KAJ from Sweden performs the song 'Bara Bada Bastu' during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

The UK gave its 12 points to Latvia during Saturday's Eurovision grand final in Basel, Switzerland.

Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced the points as the UK gave its 10 points to to Denmark and eight to Austria.

The UK's national jury votes were announced by Ellis-Bextor after Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa pulled out of being the British Eurovision spokesperson because of "unforeseen circumstances".

