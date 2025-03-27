Avengers Doomsday cast revealed: Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reprise X-Men roles as they join MCU

The Avengers Doomsday cast has been revealed. Picture: Marvel

By Emma Soteriou

Marvel has revealed the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reprising their X-Men roles in the MCU.

The film has already seen Robert Downey Jr announced to play villain Doctor Doom, having previously appeared in the MCU as Iron Man.

Meanwhile, Sir Patrick last reprised his Professor Charles Xavier role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sir Ian has not appeared as Magneto since 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

There are, however, several key players missing from the line-up - find out everything you need to know about the next Avengers film here.

When is Avengers: Doomsday out?

The film has just entered production so will not be released any time soon.

It is currently slated for release in the UK on May 1, 2026.

Who is in the Avengers: Doomsday cast?

Marvel Studios revealed the cast of the next Avengers film during a five-hour long livestream on Wednesday.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Loki's Tom Hiddleston and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie were among those first shown to be in the film.

They were followed by Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan, Princess Shuri actress Letitia Wright, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell, and Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, have also been announced.

The names of Beast actor Kelsey Grammer, The Sentry's Lewis Pullman, Falcon actor Danny Ramirez, Ghost actress Hannah John-Kamen and Black Panther actor Winston Duke also feature.

They will be joined by members of this year's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, including Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Another star joining the cast is Channing Tatum, who appeared as X-Men character Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Other X-Men joining the film are James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique and Alan Cummings' Nightcrawler.

It comes after Downey Jr was unveiled to huge applause at a MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, while Avengers Endgame and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed they were on board to direct Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr was unveiled as Doctor Doom at an MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Picture: Getty

Who won't be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Noticeably missing from the line-up is Tom Holland's Spider-Man as well as Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

There is also no mention of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk or Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, who were both in the original Avengers cast.

Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury and Don Cheadle's Rhodey are absent too.

As for the X-Men, Halle Berry's Storm, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey and Anna Paquin's Rogue are not expected to make an appearance.

What is the plot of Avengers: Doomsday?

The storyline is expected to be kept under wraps until the film's release.

However, looking at the cast list, it can be assumed that the Avengers may be facing off against the X-Men.

The only thing that is confirmed so far is that Downey Jr will be leaving the hero life behind and instead be becoming the MCU's main villain: Doctor Doom.