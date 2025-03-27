Avengers Doomsday cast revealed: Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reprise X-Men roles as they join MCU

27 March 2025, 16:35

The Avengers Doomsday cast has been revealed
The Avengers Doomsday cast has been revealed. Picture: Marvel

By Emma Soteriou

Marvel has revealed the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reprising their X-Men roles in the MCU.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The film has already seen Robert Downey Jr announced to play villain Doctor Doom, having previously appeared in the MCU as Iron Man.

Meanwhile, Sir Patrick last reprised his Professor Charles Xavier role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sir Ian has not appeared as Magneto since 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

There are, however, several key players missing from the line-up - find out everything you need to know about the next Avengers film here.

When is Avengers: Doomsday out?

The film has just entered production so will not be released any time soon.

It is currently slated for release in the UK on May 1, 2026.

Who is in the Avengers: Doomsday cast?

Marvel Studios revealed the cast of the next Avengers film during a five-hour long livestream on Wednesday.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Loki's Tom Hiddleston and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie were among those first shown to be in the film.

They were followed by Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan, Princess Shuri actress Letitia Wright, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell, and Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, have also been announced.

The names of Beast actor Kelsey Grammer, The Sentry's Lewis Pullman, Falcon actor Danny Ramirez, Ghost actress Hannah John-Kamen and Black Panther actor Winston Duke also feature.

They will be joined by members of this year's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, including Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Another star joining the cast is Channing Tatum, who appeared as X-Men character Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Other X-Men joining the film are James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique and Alan Cummings' Nightcrawler.

It comes after Downey Jr was unveiled to huge applause at a MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, while Avengers Endgame and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed they were on board to direct Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr was unveiled as Doctor Doom at an MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con
Robert Downey Jr was unveiled as Doctor Doom at an MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Picture: Getty

Who won't be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Noticeably missing from the line-up is Tom Holland's Spider-Man as well as Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

There is also no mention of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk or Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, who were both in the original Avengers cast.

Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury and Don Cheadle's Rhodey are absent too.

As for the X-Men, Halle Berry's Storm, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey and Anna Paquin's Rogue are not expected to make an appearance.

What is the plot of Avengers: Doomsday?

The storyline is expected to be kept under wraps until the film's release.

However, looking at the cast list, it can be assumed that the Avengers may be facing off against the X-Men.

The only thing that is confirmed so far is that Downey Jr will be leaving the hero life behind and instead be becoming the MCU's main villain: Doctor Doom.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A sign for The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske, Truro

NHS hospital sparks fury by cutting staff overtime pay to save money

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square

Five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

A woman has sparked a Tube etiquette row online for seating her dog while passengers stood.

Tube etiquette row erupts after woman took up seat with her dog on packed train

A six-day mini heatwave is on the way

Exact date Spring scorcher to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 21C

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer

Premier League announce two summer transfer windows for first time in history

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide

Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

Baby Reindeer (2024) mini TV series created by Richard Gadd and starring Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

TV Baftas 2025 nominations in full as Baby Reindeer leads the way

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games.

Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

The aftermath of the incident

Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large

The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'.

Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?
Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V

Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

Police said they had received a complaint about the officer's actions

Shocking moment police officer is filmed urinating in woman’s garden

Rachel Reeves struggled to answer questions on getting free concert tickets

Moment flustered Rachel Reeves struggles to answer questions on freebies during grilling on LBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down
Blackpool manager Steve Bruce

Major update in investigation into 'tragic' death of football manager Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks
Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News