Azealia Banks out of two UK festivals over Palestine row

Azealia Banks performing at the Bataclan in Paris in April. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Azealia Banks has pulled out of two UK festivals after stating promoters had forced her to pledge allegiance to Palestine.

The US rapper has cancelled her August performances at Boomtown in Winchester and Maiden Voyage in London’s Burgess Park.

Fans have been asking for refunds from promoters after the 34-year-old dropped out, stating that she had been forced to wear a hijab and state “free Palestine”.

Neither festival has commented. Banks’s comments came before Bob Vylan led chants in favour of Palestine and against Israel at Glastonbury.

The BBC has been criticised by LBC’s Nick Ferrari after broadcasting the performance on Sunday.

Banks is best known for her 2012 hit 212. Picture: Getty

Banks tweeted on Wednesday that she would be pulling out.

“So guys, I am cancelling Boomtown and Maiden Voyage, the promoters have been stressing me out for weeks trying to force me to say free Palestine and threatening to cut me from the bill because I won’t say free Palestine and I’m not dealing with the threats and I’m not putting on a f**king hijab.

“They’re both basically trying to extort me - by insinuating that I need to say I support Palestine or they will drop me from the gig BUT I would much rather drop them and not associate with anything that has cheap group think bullsh*t attached to it.

“If they want to allow some no-name dj’s to bully them into desecrating the nature of this music ecosystem and make ME the issue - whilst there being absolutely no ethical consumption under capitalism. Then that’s fine.

“More thinly veiled racism. And overt antisemitism from the f**king gays for Hamas.”

So guys, I am cancelling Boomtown and Maiden Voyage, the promoters have been stressing me out for weeks trying to force me to say free Palestine and threatening to cut me from the bill because I won’t say free Palestine and I’m not dealing with the threats and I’m not putting on… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 25, 2025

Banks added: “I’m going to enjoy the rest of my summer and make music. It’s time for a new ab record.”

What other shows will Azealia Banks perform at?

Banks will perform in Glasgow on July 21 as things stand but has cancelled two dates in the Netherlands. Details of the Queen’s Park event are sketchy online and if you have tickets it is worth checking for updates - especially after Banks’s “enjoy the rest of my summer” comment.

Is Maiden Voyage giving refunds?

Fans have been asking on Instagram if tickets could be refunded, but there has not been any confirmation. Instead, a new headliner is set to be announced.

Maiden Voyage has been contacted for a response.

Is Boomtown giving refunds?

Banks was not down to headline Boomtown, which runs August 6-10, so her departure will not be such a blow for fans.

Boomtown has been approached for comment.

The festival told the Evening Standard: “Following her post on X in the early hours of this morning, we can confirm that Azealia Banks has withdrawn from the lineup and will no longer be performing at Boomtown Festival.

“For clarity, Boomtown does not and will never dictate the personal views and beliefs of performers.”