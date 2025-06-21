Babyshambles guitarist dies aged 46 as band pays tribute

By Alice Brooker

Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden has died aged 46, the band have announced on social media.

The former guitarist of Pete Doherty's band Babyshambles has passed away.

The band posted to social media: "It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death."

The statement was also shared by Pete Doherty on Friday evening.

"We feel very fortunate to have known, loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times. Peter, Drew, Mike, Adam."

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Walden – who also played for James Blunt – joined the Delivery hitmakers in 2004 as the lead guitarist alongside Libertines frontman Pete after he was ousted from The Libertines.

He also co-wrote many Babyshambles hits, including six of the sixteen tracks on the band’s debut album Down in Albion.

In 2006 Walden left the Babyshambles when he failed to join their UK tour after being charged with assaulting his girlfriend in their North London home, which he was later cleared of.

Prior to joining the Babyshambles, Walden was in a number of London bands including Fluid, the Six Cold Thousand and White Sport.

Pete – who is due to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury with The Libertines in a week’s time – once described Walden as "the best guitar player I ever worked with".

In December 2024, Pete said that a Babyshambles reunion could be on the cards for their debut album’s 20th anniversary.

In a 2017, Walden told reporters he got into playing the guitar during a discussion about his years of heroin and cocaine addiction.