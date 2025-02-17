James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed
17 February 2025, 08:27
Conclave dominated the 2025 BAFTAs on Sunday night, taking home four top awards - as the stars of The Brutalist also stole the limelight with four nods.
The Vatican-based thriller about the election of a new pope scooped the top awards on the night - including best film.
Mikey Madison was named best actress for her role in Anora during the British awards ceremony, while Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl won Best Animated Film & best Children’s & Family Film.
The red carpet was filled with a-list stars, including Warwick Davis - who nabbed another top award.
Celebrating the best in big screen action over the past 12 months the full list of winners at the Bafta Film Awards can be found below.
A full list of the winners is as follows:
BEST FILM
Conclave - winner
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Conclave - winner
Bird
Blitz
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer) - winner
Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)
Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)
Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)
Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Emilia Perez - winner
All We Imagine As Light
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - winner
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - winner
Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - winner
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet - winner
Anora - Sean Baker
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg - winner
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Conclave - Peter Straughan - winner
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield
LEADING ACTRESS
Mikey Madison - Anora - winner
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist - winner
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez - winner
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - winner
Yura Borisov - Anora
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
CASTING
Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan - winner
The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Kneecap - Carla Stronge
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist - Lol Crawley - winner
Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine
The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume
Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
Conclave - winner
Anora
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
COSTUME DESIGN
Wicked - winner
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
MAKE-UP & HAIR
The Substance - winner
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist - winner
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Wicked - winner
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
SOUND
Dune: Part Two - winner
Blitz
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune: Part Two - winner
Better Man
Gladiator II
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Wander To Wonder - winner
Adios
Mog's Christmas
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Rock, Paper, Scissors - winner
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Stomach Bug
RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
David Jonsson - winner
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan