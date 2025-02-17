From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

17 February 2025, 08:27

From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

By Danielle de Wolfe

Conclave dominated the 2025 BAFTAs on Sunday night, taking home four top awards - as the stars of The Brutalist also stole the limelight with four nods.

The Vatican-based thriller about the election of a new pope scooped the top awards on the night - including best film.

Mikey Madison was named best actress for her role in Anora during the British awards ceremony, while Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl won Best Animated Film & best Children’s & Family Film.

The red carpet was filled with a-list stars, including Warwick Davis - who nabbed another top award.

Celebrating the best in big screen action over the past 12 months the full list of winners at the Bafta Film Awards can be found below.

Mikey Madison poses with the leading actress award for 'Anora' at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Mikey Madison poses with the leading actress award for 'Anora' at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

A full list of the winners is as follows:

BEST FILM

Conclave - winner

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Conclave - winner

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer) - winner

Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)

Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)

Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)

Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Emilia Perez - winner

All We Imagine As Light

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - winner

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - winner

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

London, UK. February 16th, 2025. Brady Corbet in the Winners Room at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, The Royal Festival Hall.
London, UK. February 16th, 2025. Brady Corbet in the Winners Room at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, The Royal Festival Hall. Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - winner

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet - winner

Anora - Sean Baker

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg - winner

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Conclave - Peter Straughan - winner

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

Mikey Madison - Anora - winner

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist - winner

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez - winner

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - winner

Yura Borisov - Anora

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

CASTING

Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan - winner

The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez

Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Kneecap - Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley - winner

Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

Conclave - winner

Anora

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

COSTUME DESIGN

Wicked - winner

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

MAKE-UP & HAIR

The Substance - winner

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Wicked

ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist - winner

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Wicked - winner

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

SOUND

Dune: Part Two - winner

Blitz

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune: Part Two - winner

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Wander To Wonder - winner

Adios

Mog's Christmas

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Rock, Paper, Scissors - winner

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Stomach Bug

RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

David Jonsson - winner

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Mikey Madison, winner of Leading Actress Award for 'Anora' and Adrien Brody, winner of the Leading Actor Award for 'The Brutalist'

